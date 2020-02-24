×

France’s Curiosa Films, Wild Bunch Germany Team on ‘Charlotte’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lost Illusions

Olivier Delbosc’s Paris-based company Curiosa Films is partnering with Wild Bunch Germany on “Charlotte,” a WWII-set film about the short and prolific life of the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, who died in Auschwitz in 1943 at the age of 26.

“Charlotte” will be directed by Gilles Bourdos. His film “Renoir” played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and represented France in the foreign-language Oscar race in 2014. The film will mark the first adaptation of David Foenkinos’ 2015 prize-winning novel “Charlotte.”

Bourdos penned the script with his frequent collaborator Michel Spinosa (“Renoir,” “Endangered Species”), as well as Foenkinos.

The ambitious period film will tell the story of Salomon, a young prodigy who left her mark on the world of arts with “Life? Or Theatre?” — an autobiographical series of 769 paintings that she created between 1941 and 1943 in the south of France, where she lived before she was captured by the Gestapo and deported to Auschwitz.

“Charlotte Salomon’s pictorial diary is a major work of art that captures the essence of her life and her experience being hunted by the Nazis,” said Delbosc.

Popular on Variety

Wild Bunch Intl. has come on board to handle worldwide sales. “Charlotte” is expected to start shooting in Berlin and the South of France at the end of the summer. Casting is under way.

“Charlotte” is one of the internationally driven projects currently undertaken by Curiosa Films. The banner is also producing, with RT Features, Claire Denis’ next film, “The Stars at Noon,” an adaptation of Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel set during the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984. Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley will headline the film, which is expected to start shooting in September. Wild Bunch Intl. is selling the project.

Curiosa Films’s roster also includes Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” (pictured), based on Honoré de Balzac’s masterpiece that stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste and Cecile de France (sold by Gaumont); Regis Roinsard’s “En attendant Bojangle,” with Virgina Efira and Romain Duris (sold by Studiocanal); and the third opus of “Little Nicholas,” a live-action family franchise based on the popular series of French children’s books from the 1960s. The film will be directed by Julien Rappeneau and will start shooting soon.

More Film

  • The Journey

    Saudi Animation Feature 'The Journey' Secures Distribution in MENA and Japan

    Animation feature “The Journey,” co-produced by Saudi animation studios Manga Productions and Japan’s Toei Animation, has struck a deal with Dubai-based exhibitor Vox Cinemas for theatrical distribution across the Middle East and North Africa. Manga has also announced that the toon epic based on Saudi folklore and directed by Japan’s Shizuno Kobun (“Godzilla: City on the [...]

  • The Suspended Mourning

    Berlin: Hernan Caffiero Sets Up Two Series About Victims of Police Violence as Chilean Industry Protests Brutality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inspired by the victims of violent crackdowns by Chilean police, filmmaker Hernán Caffiero is looking to tell their story. Caffiero is currently developing two series about human rights crimes and the effects of police brutality in Chile, one a four-part documentary, the other a follow-up to his Intl. Emmy-winning “The Suspended Mourning,” a dramatized collection [...]

  • MARE

    Andrea Štaka on Berlin Panorama Player ‘Mare’

    Andrea Štaka, who won a Locarno Golden Leopard in 2006 with “Faulein,” unveils her latest film “Mare” in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlin Festival. Telling the story of a middle age mom, Marija Škaričić (“The Priest’s Children”) and Goran Navojec (“All the Best”) were cast to tell the story of a family in [...]

  • Lost Illusions

    France's Curiosa Films, Wild Bunch Germany Team on 'Charlotte' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Olivier Delbosc’s Paris-based company Curiosa Films is partnering with Wild Bunch Germany on “Charlotte,” a WWII-set film about the short and prolific life of the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, who died in Auschwitz in 1943 at the age of 26. “Charlotte” will be directed by Gilles Bourdos. His film “Renoir” played in Un Certain Regard [...]

  • Apulia Studios

    New Italian Studio Complex Planned For 2021 in Southern Apulia Region (EXCLUSIVE)

    Plans are under way for an ambitious new Italian studio complex comprising nine soundstages and two water tanks to be soon built in the Southern Italian region of Apulia. The Apulia Studios, as the planned facilities are known, are being launched by Italian entrepreneur Antonio Albanese with two former Apulia Film Commission executives, Silvio Maselli and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad