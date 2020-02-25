×

Berlin: Wide’s Thriller ‘Blast’ Sold to Japan, Latin America at the EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nora Arnezeder
CREDIT: Mégane Sondag

“Blast,” a high-concept thriller produced and represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide, has sold to several territories at the EFM in Berlin.

Vanya Peirani-Vignes’ feature debut, “Blast” takes place Parisian parking lot where Sonia finds herself trapped in her car with her son while her boyfriend’s daughter has been left outside to deal with anti-tank mine that has been set under the car. The film, now in post, is headlined by Nora Arnezeder, Pierre Kiwitt and Sara Mortensen.

Wide has just sold the film to Japan (New Select) and Latin America (Great Movies). “Blast” also recently sold to Spain (Mediaset) and China (Star Alliance).

“As a producer, I am very happy to work with New Select, who’s a long-term partner and who’s working on films with a real vision of marketing, providing films with a real visibility,” said Wide’s founder Loic Magneron.

“Shoko (Otsuyama O’Connell, the CEO of New Select) has always had a great confidence on Wide and she is supporting me on this production, providing it with a real plus value and confirming the longevity of our personal and professional relationship,” added Magneron.

The film was lensed by Cesar Award-winning French cinematographer Thierry Arbogast.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Nora Arnezeder

    Berlin: Wide's Thriller 'Blast' Sold to Japan, Latin America at the EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Blast,” a high-concept thriller produced and represented in international markets by Paris-based company Wide, has sold to several territories at the EFM in Berlin. Vanya Peirani-Vignes’ feature debut, “Blast” takes place Parisian parking lot where Sonia finds herself trapped in her car with her son while her boyfriend’s daughter has been left outside to deal [...]

  • digger

    Greek Director Grigorakis Saddles up 'Western' 'Digger' at Berlin

    For a feature debut that he describes as a contemporary Western, Greek director Georgis Grigorakis settled on a familiar archetype — “a lonely guy with his horse, with his shotgun” — who, in keeping with the genre’s conventions, is drawn into a confrontation and is prepared to fight to the bitter end in the defense [...]

  • North Macedonian directors Ljubo Stefanov (R)

    Berlin: 'Honeyland' Directors Prepping New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, the Macedonian directors of the dual Oscar-nominated documentary “Honeyland,” are prepping several new projects, Variety has learned exclusively. The directing duo are looking to build on the success of their debut, a moving portrait of a lone beekeeper struggling to preserve a traditional way of life, which was nominated for [...]

  • David-Casademunt-and-Joaquin

    Rodar y Rodar Boards “The Beast” (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based Rodar y Rodar, producer of Spanish horror titles such as J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and Oriol Paulo’s “The Body, has thrown its weight behind David Casademunt’s “The Beast,” boarding it as its main producer. “The Beast,” which participated in Filmarket Hub’s 2017 Sitges Pitchbox event as well as Ventana Sur’s 2017 Blood Window, it [...]

  • Bad Tales

    Italy's Pepito Prods. Shines With 'Bad Tales' (EXCLUSIVE) Trailer

    Italy’s Pepito Prods., at Berlin with competition drama “Bad Tales” by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, is emerging as a new home for the country’s auteurs.  The company, headed by former RAI head of drama Agostino Saccà in January, scored more than $6 million in Italian cinemas with veteran Gianni Amelio’s “Hammamet,” a biopic of disgraced [...]

  • La Belle Époque

    France's Les Films du Kiosque Board Nicolas Bedos', Mabrouk El Mechri's Next Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Les Films du Kiosque, the Paris-based production company behind Nicolas Bedos’ Cannes-premiering “La Belle Epoque” and Netflix’ hit original “Family Business,” is set to reteam with Bedos on “Masquarade,” and will produce Mabrouk El Mechri’s “Kung Fu Zohra.” El Mechri’s film follows Zohra, a young cashier from the suburbs who is being physically abused by [...]

  • EFM European Film Market 67th Berlinale

    Berlin Film Market: Unsettled, Angry and Adjusting to Upheaval

    After its usual slow start, Berlin’s European Film Market came to closely resemble the state of the underlying film industry: unsettled, angry and uneasily attempting to adjust to major change. Where the film festival has new leaders in artistic director Carlo Chatrian and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, following changes of leadership at Panorama and Forum, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad