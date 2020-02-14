Berlin: Srdan Golubović’s ‘Father’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Serbian director Srdan Golubović’s “Otac” (Father), which premieres in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival.

“Father” is the story of an impoverished day laborer whose children are taken by social services after the family’s difficult circumstances drive his wife to commit a desperate act. Unable to get a fair hearing from the corrupt administrator in his provincial town, he decides to travel across Serbia on foot to take his case directly to the ministry in Belgrade.

Pic was written by Golubović and Ognjen Sviličić, and lensed by Golubović’s long-time cinematographer Aleksandar Ilič. It stars the veteran Bosnian actor Goran Bogdan, whose international TV credits include FX’s “Fargo” and HBO’s “Success.”

For his fourth feature, Golubović was inspired by the real-life story of a man whose incredible journey he first encountered on social media. After visiting him outside the government ministry where he was staging his protest, the director began examining what concepts like freedom and dignity meant in a society whose moral fabric has been torn by steady economic decline.

“I decided to make a film about a man who does not have the luxury as we have to think about ethical problems,” said Golubović. “He has only one thing he has to do: survive.”

In the character of Nikola (Bogdan), “Father” depicts an Everyman whose battle against a heartless and corrupt system takes on mythic qualities. Rooted in social-realist drama, it becomes transformed into something else entirely as the film’s protagonist embarks on his epic quest. “From that bureaucratic, existential drama, I wanted Nikola’s journey to enter the space of fairy tale,” said the director. “That journey becomes mythical.”

Golubović’s films include “Klopka” (The Trap), which premiered in Berlin and was shortlisted for the foreign-language Academy Award in 2008, and the 2013 Sundance prize-winner “Krugovi” (Circles).

“Father” is produced by Film House Bas Celik, A.S.A.P. Films, Neue Mediopolis Filmproduktion, Vertigo, Propeler Film, and SCCA/Pro.BA, and co-produced by ZDF Arte and Arte France. The Match Factory is handling world sales

More Film

  • Father

    Berlin: Srdan Golubović's 'Father' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Serbian director Srdan Golubović’s “Otac” (Father), which premieres in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival. “Father” is the story of an impoverished day laborer whose children are taken by social services after the family’s difficult circumstances drive his wife to commit a desperate [...]

  • After Midnight

    'After Midnight': Film Review

    There’s a monster terrorizing screenwriter/co-director Jeremy Gardner’s protagonist in “After Midnight,” and he doesn’t know why, what it is or where it came from. After 83 minutes, we still don’t know, either, but at least it has become clear this is one of those films that “defies categorization” by identifying with a marketable genre it’s [...]

  • South East Asia Fiction Film Lab

    SEAFIC Unveils 2020 Project Lab Participants

    Leading Asia-based film makers Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Fran Borgia and Yulia Evina Bhara (“The Science of Fictions”) are set as producers among the five projects selected to participate in the 2020 edition of the Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC). The lab provides eight months of development under the guidance of dedicated script advisers. Palme d’Or [...]

  • Billie Eilish James Bond

    Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme: Nobody's Done It Better in Years (Column)

    Billie Eilish has officially filed her James Bond theme, and for anyone who worried that she was too young — dare it be said, too green — for the task, there was no need to worry. The 18-year-old gets it, even if she wasn’t yet born when the Broccolis were commissioning what some of us still [...]

  • You Go to My Head Review

    ‘You Go to My Head’: Film Review

    Faint but discernible echoes of Hitchcock and Antonioni abound throughout “You Go to My Head,” a coolly affected yet ineffably captivating drama that builds interest and sustains tension by teasingly frustrating audience expectations at almost every turn. At first, it appears that director Dimitri de Clercq, along with co-writers Pierre Bourdy and Rosemary Ricchio, have [...]

  • Diane Warren poses for a portrait

    Dear Diane Warren: Here's How to Win a Best Original Song Oscar in 2021

    Dear Diane Warren, We’re sad. When you didn’t win the best original song Oscar on Sunday’s telecast, it was like we too had been handed our 11th rejection in a row. We’ve been on this journey with you, and gosh darn it, your time to be “Academy Award winner Diane Warren” is long overdue. In [...]

  • Sunita Mani and John Reynolds appear

    Film News Roundup: Comedy 'Save Yourselves!' Bought by Bleecker Street

    In today’s film news roundup, “Save Yourselves!” and “Becoming” find homes, Cast & Crew buys Media Services, “Parasite” is getting a Criterion special edition and MethodFest unveils early titles.  ACQUISITIONS Bleecker Street has bought worldwide distribution rights to the survivalist romantic comedy “Save Yourselves!” The film, directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad