Berlin: Shudder Pre-Buys David Verbeek’s Asian Vampire Movie ‘Dead & Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder has acquired the genre thriller “Dead & Beautiful,” directed prominent Dutch filmmaker David Verbeek (“Full Contact”), for the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film is represented in international territories by Indie Sales.

Verbeek’s seventh feature “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled teenagers in an Asian megalopolis who turn into vampires after a night of partying. Bewildered at first, the group realizes they feel even stronger, more attractive and more invincible than ever before, but it quickly dawns on them that they can no longer trust each other. “Dead & Beautiful” was lensed by Jasper Wolf (“Monos”).

Verbeek’s credits include “R U There,” which played at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2010, and “Full Contact,” which competed at Toronto in the inaugural Platform Section in 2015. “Dead & Beautiful” was produced by Lemming Film.

“Shudder has been following David’s work closely and have a perfect understanding of ‘Dead & Beautiful’s’ potential,” said Simon Gabriele, Indie Sales’ head of acquisitions. “Together with Shudder and Lemming Film, we are now ready to bring the title to the festival circuit.”

Vincent Wang and Nobu Tsai Hsin-Hung for House on Fire are co-producing the film, with support from the Netherlands Film Fund, Netherlands Film Fund production incentive, the Kaohsiung city government’s Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Taipei Film Fund equity support, Taiwanese tax credit and the Creative Europe program of the European Union.

At Berlin, Indie Sales has the Brazilian period movie “All the Dead Ones” playing in competition, as well as “Days of Cannibalism” set for Panorama Docs, and “Notre Dame du Nil” playing in the Generation section. Indie Sales will unveil a promo of Bruno Dumont’s “On a Half Clear Morning,” starring Léa Seydoux, and will show some first footage of the animated feature “The Crossing.”