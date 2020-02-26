Berlin: ‘Persian Lessons’ Sold to Cohen Media Group for North America

Cohen Media Group has acquired North American rights to the Holocaust drama “Persian Lessons,” following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, where it has become a buzz title. The film was produced after the lead producers met at a Variety “10 Producers to Watch” event in Cannes in 2018, and decided to work together on the project.

CMG plans to release the film in late 2020. “Persian Lessons” is directed by “House of Sand and Fog” director Vadim Perelman from a script by Ilya Zofin, based on the story “Erfindung Einer Sprache” by Wolfgang Kohlhaase.

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (“If You Saw His Heart”) plays a Belgian Jew who claims to be Persian when he is rounded up and about to face the firing squad. The terrified prisoner desperately tries to save himself by agreeing to teach Farsi – a language he does not know and thus makes up – to an eager-to-learn Nazi transit camp commandant, portrayed by Lars Eidinger “Clouds of Sils Maria”).

The acquisition was negotiated by John Kochman of CMG and Mathieu Delaunay, head of sales for Paris-based Memento Film Intl.

Popular on Variety

Peter Debruge of Variety said in his review at Berlin, “Biscayart in particular delivers one of the most deeply identifiable Holocaust-centered performances since Adrien Brody appeared in ‘The Pianist’ nearly two decades earlier.”

Kochman said, “’Persian Lessons’ is a terrific film we’ve been waiting for from Vadim Perelman ever since his amazing debut and we’re thrilled to bring it to a wide audience.”

“Persian Lessons” is a Hype Film, LM Media, One Two Films production, in association with BelarusFilm. The producers are Sol Bondy, Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Jamila Wenske, Perelman, Pavel Buria, Ilya Zofin, Timur Bekmambetov, and Rauf Atamalibekov. Co-producers are Ilya Dzhincharadze, Elizaveta Chalenko, Leonid Shpolskiy, Galina Malysheva, Vladimir Staetski, Mikhail Gilman, and Maria Zatulovskaya.