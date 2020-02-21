×

Berlin: Director Dan Scanlon Discusses Pixar’s ‘Onward,’ and His Michigan Inspiration

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Scanlon (L) and US producer Kori Rae (R) pose during the 'Onward' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 21 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020.Onward - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 21 Feb 2020
CREDIT: RONALD WITTEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pixar’s “Onward” saw its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, and the film’s director, Dan Scanlon, and producer, Kori Rae, talked to the press at the festival about the film, which follows brother elves on a magical quest to reconnect with their late father. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice the brothers who travel through a world in which mythical creatures inhabit a world that’s just like early 21st century America, complete with the customized van the brothers travel in. Pic gets its North American release March 5.

Scanlon and Rae previously paired on 2013’s “Monsters University.”

Onward’s” story was inspired by Scanlon’s own experience of longing to connect with his own dad, who died when he was just a year old. The suburb where young elf siblings Ian and Barley live was initially modeled on his hometown of Clawson, Michigan, but it quickly became clear that the town was too picturesque, so the team instead took inspiration from grittier L.A. “It was too quaint. We needed something sprawling,” laughed Scanlon.

In the film, magic is used as a kind of metaphor for potential, said Rae, and once magic was involved, it became clear that the story unfolded in a fantasy world. Nevertheless, “we wanted it to be modern, so we could take all those fantasy characters and then turn them on their head a little bit, so unicorns weren’t special and rare and gorgeous, they were eating trash out of trash cans,” she explained.

Popular on Variety

Dan said that as a director, his job is to orchestrate their huge team of over 300 filmmakers and find the emotional core and direction of the film.

“As a director, your job is to inspire people, to encourage people, but also to get out of the way at times and really let them do what they do well. They’ll come up with things you couldn’t dream up,” he said.

When directing voices, “the only trick is that the actors usually aren’t in the room together, so your job is to add context,” he said. “Don’t try to over-explain. Keep it simple.”

More Film

  • Dan Scanlon (L) and US producer

    Berlin: Director Dan Scanlon Discusses Pixar’s 'Onward,' and His Michigan Inspiration

    Pixar’s “Onward” saw its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, and the film’s director, Dan Scanlon, and producer, Kori Rae, talked to the press at the festival about the film, which follows brother elves on a magical quest to reconnect with their late father. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice the brothers who [...]

  • Johnny Depp arrives for the 'Minamata'

    Johnny Depp on 'Power of the Small' at Launch of 'Minamata' at Berlin Film Festival

    Johnny Depp arrived at the Berlin Film Festival Friday to support the film “Minamata,” in which he plays celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith. In the film, based on real events, Smith is pitted against a powerful corporation responsible for poisoning with mercury the people of Minamata in Japan in 1971. Directed by Andrew Levitas, [...]

  • "Last Film Show"

    Berlin: Orange Studio Launches 'The Last Film Show,' 'Old Fashioned, 'Love Song For Tough Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Under the new leadership of industry veteran Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio, the film/TV division of the French telco group Orange, is launching three new projects at Berlin’s European Film Market: “Last Film Show,” “Old Fashioned” and “Love Song for Tough Guys.” Directed by Pan Nalin (“Samsara”), “Last Film Show” follows Samay, a 9-year-old boy living [...]

  • Bootlegger

    Best Friend Forever Acquires Cannes' Cinefondation Prizewinning 'Bootlegger' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired international sales rights to Caroline Monnet’s feature debut “Bootlegger” which won best screenplay at Cannes’ Cinefondation in 2017. A well-known contemporary artist, Monnet has shed light on Indigenous identity and has debunked stereotypes through her works, which have been shown at the Whitney Biennial in New York, Palais [...]

  • Greed

    'Greed': Film Review

    I’ve got this friend who makes his own clothes. Not the generic kind cut from dowdy prairie-dress patterns, but chic, design-it-yourself garments that look better than most anything you’d find on a ready-to-wear rack. I figure he’s the only person I know who’s not guilty of contributing to the kind of sweatshop misery writer-director Michael [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad