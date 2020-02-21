×

Berlin Film Festival Opens With 'My Salinger Year,' Subdued Atmosphere

Hamza Haq, Douglas Booth, Margaret Qualley, Philippe Falardeau, Sigourney Weaver, Yanic Truesdale, Xiao Sun, and Joanna Rakoff arrive for the Opening Ceremony of the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 20 February 2020. The Berlinale runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020.Opening Ceremony - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 20 Feb 2020
The 70th Berlin Film Festival got off to a subdued and somber start on Thursday after news of a racially motivated mass shooting Wednesday night in the German city of Hanau rocked the country.

“I wanted to say something about the 70th anniversary of the Berlinale, but events in Hanau hit us all hard,” said Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek.

Artistic director Carlo Chatrian added: “We stand here as a community. When we sit in the cinema, there is no distinction between class or religion. Cinema brings us together.”

This year’s festival marks the first edition for Chatrian and Rissenbeek, who took over from Dieter Kosslick last year.

The opening night kicked off with the screening of Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” starring Sigourney Weaver, who was in attendance, and Margaret Qualley.

Hosting the show, actor Samuel Finzi offered an intense, often politically pointed speech that focused largely on the plight of immigrants and on his own life as a Bulgarian native in Berlin. “I have an immigration background, as the Germans say.”

“We shouldn’t isolate ourselves and build walls,” Finze said. “Perhaps there is someone trying to come to here that will be a great German hope. Cinema is about shared experiences.”

Over the next 10 days, the Berlinale will screen 18 films that are vying for the Golden Bear, among them Burhan Qurbani’s “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” “Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There Is No Evil” and Natalia Meta’s “The Intruder.”

Chatrian said earlier that the films in the fest’s various sections this year “tell stories about humankind in all its megalomania and its grandiose fragility.”

