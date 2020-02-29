Berlin Film Festival 2020 Winners List (Updating Live)

The 70th Berlin Film Festival reaches its climax on Saturday when the international jury, headed by Jeremy Irons, hands out the Golden and Silver Bears to this year’s winners.

A total of 18 films are competing for the prizes, among them are local favorite “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” by Burhan Qurbani; Iranian helmer Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There Is No Evil;” Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Jekaterina Oertel’s Russian-language “Dau. Natasha;” Kelly Reichardt’s U.S. frontier drama “First Cow;” Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken,” starring Javier Bardem; and Philippe Garrel’s “The Salt of Tears.”

This year marked the beginning of a fresh era for the festival under the new leadership team of artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. While getting off to a smooth if uneventful start, the Berlinale faced some unavoidable problems, not least of which was the palpable anxiety over the looming Coronavirus threat, which ensured hand sanitizer supplies were quickly depleted in drugstores near the Potsdamer Platz festival center.

On Friday, Rasoulof, who faces a one-year prison sentence and was unable to attend the Berlinale due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities, released a statement expressing his sorrow at missing Friday’s premiere of “There Is No Evil”: “I am sorry that I will not be able to come to Berlin to watch the film alongside the audience; however, the right to choose between being present or absent at the festival is simply not mine. Imposing such restrictions very clearly exposes the intolerant and despotic nature of the Iranian government.”

On Thursday, ahead of the Berlinale Gala Special premiere of Johannes Naber’s originally titled “Curveball,” the festival announced, with no further elaboration, that the film would screen untitled due to an interim injunction related to a title dispute. The film is inspired by the true story of how the work of the German intelligence service and the lies of an Iraqi con artist seeking asylum led to the Iraq War.

Awards already presented in some of the Berlinale’s other sections include the Panorama Audience Award for the best feature, which went to Srdan Golubović’s Serbian drama “Father,” about a man fighting to get his children back from social services. The Panorama Dokumente award went to David France’s “Welcome to Chechnya,” which follows activists who join forces in solidarity with the LGBTQ community as it faces systematic persecution carried out by Chechen authorities.

In Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Janna Ji Wonders won the Compass Perspektive Award for her documentary “Walchensee Forever,” a generational look at the women in her family and the summer of love. Natalija Yefimkina took the Heiner Carow Prize for her documentary, “Garage People,” about communities in Russia’s inhospitable far north.

The Generation 14plus Youth Jury awarded the Crystal Bear for best film to Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Lady of the Nile,” a 1973-set drama about the students of an elite Catholic school, and a special mention to Rubika Shah’s U.K. music documentary “White Riot.”

The Generation 14plus International Jury awarded its Grand Prix, endowed with €7,500, to Brazilian helmer Caru Alves de Souza’s “My Name Is Baghdad,” about a freedom-loving 17-year-old girl living in São Paulo. A special mention went to Nobuhiro Suwa’s “Voices in the Wind,” about a woman in Japan who travels to her home town where her family perished in the catastrophic 2011 tsunami.

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize:

Silver Bear for Best Actress: Paula Beer, “Undine”

Silver Bear for Best Actor: “Hidden Away,” Elio Germano

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: “Bad Tales,” the D’Innocenzo Brothers

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, Costume or Set Design: “Dau. Natasha,” Jürgen Jürges

Berlinale Glashütte Original – Documentary Prize: “Irradiated,” Rithy Panh

Best First Feature: “Los conductos,” Camilo Restrepo

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “T,” Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize: “Filipiñana,” Rafael Manuel

Audi Short Film Award: “Genius Loci,” Adrien Mérigeau