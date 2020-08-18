‘Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World’ Doc Sets October Digital Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Submarine’s documentary “Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World” has sold North American rights to Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media. It will debut exclusively on the streamer on Oct. 1.

Directed by Hans Pool, “Bellingcat” follows the citizen investigative journalist group as they uncover global information warfare and wide-ranging disinformation campaigns that promote violent and authoritarian ideologies across the globe. The doc covers crucial work exposed by Bellingcat, including the MH17 Malaysian Airlines flight that was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

“Bellingcat: Truth in a Post Truth World” garnered positive reviews from critics. Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge said the doc “feels like a spy thriller at times” and called it “an exciting look at one such group of self-appointed fact finders.” It won an international Emmy last year for best feature documentary and screened at festivals including SXSW and HotDocs.

“‘Bellingcat’ is a compelling look at how citizens are speaking truth to power in a digital age,” said Submarine co-founders Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Topic to bring Hans’ powerful documentary to a broader audience across the U.S. and Canada.”

Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, added, “‘Bellingcat’ is such an enthralling portrait of citizen journalism, the search for truth and how this group has globally moved traditional journalism into the future. We’re honored to be bringing this film to our audience as a Topic Original.”

Topic’s VP of Acquisitions Jennifer Liang negotiated the deal with Zak Kilberg of Social Construct, who also serves as co-executive producer on the film.