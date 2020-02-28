×

‘Bell, Book & Candle’ Remake in the Works — Without Harvey Weinstein

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bell Book and Candle
CREDIT: Snap/Shutterstock

A remake of the Jimmy Stewart-Kim Novak romantic comedy “Bell, Book & Candle” is in the works with Jay Weston and Sara Risher producing.

Weston, who has producing credits on “Lady Sings the Blues” and “Invisible Child,” originally optioned the remake rights from the estate of original author John van Druten, then collaborated with Harvey Weinstein on the project for several years. He announced Friday that Weinstein and Miramax are out of the project. The disgraced ex-mogul was found guilty on Feb. 24 of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

Weston said he is acquiring the remake rights again with veteran film executive Risher joining him. Risher was a New Line exec before launching Chickflicks Productions, through which she produced the drama “55 Steps” starring Hilary Swank and Helena Bonham Carter. The producers are seeking a female director for “Bell, Book & Candle.”

In the original 1958 film, Novak played a witch living in modern-day Manhattan with her warlock brother, played by Jack Lemmon, and a befuddled older witch, played by Elsa Lanchester. In order to prevent being evicted, Novak’s witch puts a spell on Stewart’s character using her cat Pyewacket to make him fall in love with her after he’s acquired their building.

Popular on Variety

Weston said he and Risher are intrigued by the question at the heart of the “Bell, Book & Candle” story — whether we want to be in the world without reservation, or in a protected world of separateness.

“If we want to be a member of the human race, we need to embrace the messiness of other people,” he said. “There will be tears, and there will be shame, and there will be pain. But without loving and being loved, who are we? And that’s why we both so want to film this story.”

More Film

  • Irradiated

    'Irradiated': Film Review

    Early in “Irradiated,” a powerful but troublesome documentary howl of despair from Cambodian director Rithy Panh, the narration describes an act that must be familiar to anyone similarly transfixed by history. Referring to the black and white archival war footage that marches in triplicate across a screen that’s divided into three panels, the narrator speaks [...]

  • Black Panther

    What's Coming to Disney Plus in March 2020

    Disney Plus will continue to expand its library next month, adding older films as well as new television shows, releasing as both weekly episodes and entire seasons. After streaming on Netflix for over a year, Marvel’s “Black Panther” is making its way to Disney Plus, leaving just “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” [...]

  • Bob Chapek

    What Disney's Theme Parks Reveal About New CEO Bob Chapek

    Theme parks and resorts aren’t likely top of mind for the industry set when they think of Disney. But in light of the recent (and very swift) appointment of parks and consumer products head Bob Chapek to succeed Bob Iger as Disney CEO, Chapek’s recent interviews at the parks offer a few insights about the [...]

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    Box Office: 'The Invisible Man' Emerges with Strong $23 Million Opening

    Elisabeth Moss’s “The Invisible Man” is dominating North American moviegoing and should scare up about $23 million at 3,610 locations, early estimates showed Friday. The third weekend of Paramount’s family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the sophomore frame of Disney-20th Century’s “Call of the Wild” are in a race for second in the $13 million [...]

  • Cahiers du Cinema

    Cahiers du Cinema Still Alive, Awaiting New Editor-in-Chief

    Les Cahiers du Cinema, the iconic publication that was a driving force behind the French New Wave, is weathering an unprecedented crisis following the resignation of the majority of its staff on Thursday. Some of its journalists, however, have decided to remain on board while they await the appointment of a new editor-in-chief. Among the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad