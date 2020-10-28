Bebe Rexha Joins Kristen Bell in Comedy ‘Queenpins’

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will make her feature film debut in “Queenpins,” a crime comedy starring Kristen Bell.

The movie is inspired by a true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in history. It centers on a suburban housewife (Bell), fed up with being overlooked by her husband and society. So she tries to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club and ends up scamming millions from food companies with her fellow coupon clippers. Rexha will play a computer hacker named Tempe Tina. The cast also includes Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

STX, the studio that previously worked with Bell on “Bad Moms” and Rexha on “UglyDolls,” is distributing the film.

Rexha, who had a voice role in “UglyDolls,” is a Grammy nominated artist best known for songs including “Meant to Be,” “I’m a Mess” and “Me, Myself & I.”

“This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She’s an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam. We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“Queenpins” was written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films produced the film. AGC’s Linda McDonough will produce alongside Red Hour’s Nicky Weinstock. AGC Studios Chairman Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos, Jr. will executive produce alongside Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Red Hour. Patricia Braga is overseeing the project for STXfilms.

Bebe Rexha is represented by UTA, Sal & Co., and attorney Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.