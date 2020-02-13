×

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Suit Revealed by Director Matt Reeves

Batman Robert Pattinson
CREDIT: Matt Reeves/Vimeo

Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman in his upcoming “The Batman” on Thursday. Set to an ominous score by composer Michael Giacchino, Pattinson steps into a dark frame saturated in red light, as his sleek and angular Batman suit slowly comes into focus.

Last September, Pattinson told Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 “Batman” movies, and once he heard that Reeves was rebooting the Caped Crusader series for Warner Bros., he actively pursued the part.

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson said. “It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”

But once the audition process kicked into its final stages, Pattinson did try on the iconic costume — or, at least, Reeves’ version of it. “I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!'” the actor said. “He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.'”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” Pattinson continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'”

Pattinson is joined in “The Batman” by Zoe Kravitz (as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman), Colin Farrell (as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin), Paul Dano (as Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (as James Gordon), and Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth).

“The Batman” is set to debut on June 25, 2021.

