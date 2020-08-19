Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Resuming Production in September

“The Batman” will resume shooting in early September in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, according to insiders.

The comic book adventure was roughly seven weeks into production when filming had to be halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The Batman,” which is said to be a grittier and more realistic take on the Dark Knight mythos, has approximately three months of material left to shoot. It could potentially be wrapped by the end of 2020. Crew members have been constructing sets for the film this month, which spurred rumors that filming could resume shortly. Of course, given the fast-changing nature of the pandemic, those plans could be upended and cameras may not roll for several more weeks or even months.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Robert Pattinson, who is donning Batman’s cape and cowl, told GQ in May that he has been holed up in London during the COVID-19 shutdown. Other cast members have also been waiting in the U.K. during the pandemic or are expected to begin making their way back to the country soon.

Since production was paused, Warner Bros., the studio behind the movie, delayed its theatrical release. “The Batman” was originally slated to debut on the big screen in June 2021 and will now grace theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Warner Bros. has already started production on “The Matrix 4” in Berlin, which has allowed it to establish and fine-tune safety protocols for keeping sets coronavirus-free. Production will also likely resume on the next “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” film in September. Shooting on the fantasy adventure was postponed when the virus began intensifying last spring.

“The Batman” is directed by Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.