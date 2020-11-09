Snoop Dogg, David Arquette’s ‘Domino: Battle of the Bones’ Sells Domestic Rights to TriCoast Entertainment

“Domino: Battle of the Bones,” a comedy from NBA player-turned-filmmaker Baron Davis, has scored domestic distribution rights from TriCoast Entertainment.

The uplifting comedy stars Snoop Dogg and David Arquette, and tells of an elderly Black man who teams with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in a domino tournament.

Davis was an Emmy nominee for co-producing the documentary “Crips and Bloods: Made in America” in 2008. “Domino” marks his feature directorial debut. Joining Snoop and Arquette is Lou Beatty Jr. (“NCIS,” “Finding Normal”), Tasie Lawrence (“The First Wives Club”), Megan Sousa and a slew of social media influencers including Anthony “Scruncho” McKinley, Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr. and Haha Davis.

“Growing up, dominos was a way of life and a way of culture. Not only is it just a game — it’s a recipe for human connection and human communication. If you’ve sat down with a stranger to play dominos, you’ve met a friend,” Davis said.

TriCoast, an indie distributor founded by Strathford Hamilton and Marcy Levitas Hamilton, intends to roll out the film in February 2021 when the nation marks Black History Month. The film is set to premiere in L.A.’s Compton area, to support loyal domino fans.

“Director Baron Davis has put together an amazing cast for his first feature, showing style, panache and a true understanding of comedy in his feature directorial debut,” said Hamilton. “We expect ‘Domino: Battle of the Bones’ to connect with all audiences, especially fans of the game who have developed a whole new retro street culture around local domino competitions.”

The film’s music will be supplied by Mike & Keys, noted producers on projects like the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” as well as credits with 50 Cent, Ludacris and Snoop.

The deal was brokered by Hamilton on behalf of TriCoast and Jenna Cavelle from No Label, a Baron Davis company. The parties were connected via Slated, the film packaging and financing app.