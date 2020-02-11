×

Ballet Drama ‘Birds of Paradise’ Underway at Amazon Studios From Director Sarah Adina Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristine Froseth Diana Silvers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

“Birds of Paradise,” a new drama from the director of the buzzy indie “Buster’s Mal Heart,” has been set at Amazon Studios with producer Anonymous Content.

Currently shooting in Budapest, the feature is directed by Sarah Adina Smith, who hails from Amazon’s streaming series “Hanna.” Smith also adapted the screenplay, from the A.K. Smalls novel “Bright Burning Stars.”

Actors Kristine Froseth (“The Assistant,” “Looking for Alaska”) and Diana Silvers (“Space Force,” “Booksmart”) star as two dancers at an elite Parisian ballet academy who connect in a time of stress and tragedy. Trevor Adley and Dara Gordon are producing for Anonymous, with Jonako Donley from Everything is Everything. Froseth and Silvers join the ranks of the dance academy in competing for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris, and find their bond and bodies tested in the race for the top spot.

“Sarah is a talented, visionary filmmaker who we’re so happy is part of the Amazon family, and we can’t wait to bring her next story to life with Birds of Paradise,” said Julie Rapaport, film co-head at Amazon Studios. “We’re also thrilled to be working with stars Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth who are both on the path to becoming the next household names with their undeniable talents.”

Smith added, “I wrote these roles specifically for Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers, who I believe are going to take the world by storm. I’m honored to take this journey with them and so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios once again in pursuit of bold, unapologetic filmmaking.”

Popular on Variety

Smith is engaged in an overall deal Everything is Everything. She directed the pilot and second episode of the series adaptation of “Hanna” for Amazon and served as co-executive producer of the series. She also directed the first episode Hulu’s upcoming series adaptation of “Looking for Alaska,” based on the beloved John Green novel.

Her feature “Buster’s Mal Heart” starred Rami Malek and premiered in the official selection of the Toronto international film festival.  Her first feature, “The Midnight Swim,” won six top prizes on the festival circuit, including the breakthrough audience award from AFI FEST. Her other television credits include two episodes of “Room 104″ for HBO, and “Legion” at FX.

Smith is represented by WME and Artists First and Jon Van Schaik, Silvers is represented by WME and Anonymous Content and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman and Froseth is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

More Film

  • Angelina Jolie Bride of Frankenstein Amy

    Hollywood Still Trying to Put a Ring on Universal's 'Bride of Frankenstein' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, the cliche goes, a fate that top filmmakers are still hoping to avoid for a reboot of the iconic movie monster: the Bride of Frankenstein. In the past year alone, figures like Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal and freshmen horror sensation John Krasinski have been quietly exploring ways to reimagine [...]

  • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley

    Solstice Studios Acquires Action-Thriller Pitch 'Bomb Squad' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has acquired rights to “Bomb Squad,” an original pitch from Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, who previously collaborated on “Transpecos.” “Bomb Squad” is an action-thriller about two unlikely partners who team up to stop a serial bomber whose escalating attacks are building to a catastrophic event that will kill millions and destroy America’s [...]

  • Dogtanian

    ‘Dogtanian’ Animated Feature In The Works from Cosmos-Maya, Apolo (EXCLUSIVE)

    India and Singapore-based animation outfit Cosmos-Maya is driving into the animated feature arena with “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds,” an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel “The Three Musketeers.” A co-production with Spain’s Apolo Films, “Dogtanian” is an iconic television property that was first aired on MBS in Japan in 1981, Television Espanola in 1982 [...]

  • Zachary Levi Cole Sprouse

    Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy 'Undercover'

    “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and “Riverdale’s” Cole Sprouse have boarded Lionsgate’s music-driven comedy “Undercover” from director Steve Pink. Levi will play a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by Sprouse. When things start looking up for the band, Levi’s character gets exposed. Mandeville Films’ Todd [...]

  • Golden Glove

    MovieChainer Enlists The Match Factory, Memento Film Distribution, Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the run to the Berlin Film Festival, MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects, has added German sales powerhouse The Match Factory and France’s Memento Film Distribution, to its client roster. Created by the Paris-based production banner Backup Films in 2014,  MovieChainer also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad