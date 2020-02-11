Ballet Drama ‘Birds of Paradise’ Underway at Amazon Studios From Director Sarah Adina Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

“Birds of Paradise,” a new drama from the director of the buzzy indie “Buster’s Mal Heart,” has been set at Amazon Studios with producer Anonymous Content.

Currently shooting in Budapest, the feature is directed by Sarah Adina Smith, who hails from Amazon’s streaming series “Hanna.” Smith also adapted the screenplay, from the A.K. Smalls novel “Bright Burning Stars.”

Actors Kristine Froseth (“The Assistant,” “Looking for Alaska”) and Diana Silvers (“Space Force,” “Booksmart”) star as two dancers at an elite Parisian ballet academy who connect in a time of stress and tragedy. Trevor Adley and Dara Gordon are producing for Anonymous, with Jonako Donley from Everything is Everything. Froseth and Silvers join the ranks of the dance academy in competing for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris, and find their bond and bodies tested in the race for the top spot.

“Sarah is a talented, visionary filmmaker who we’re so happy is part of the Amazon family, and we can’t wait to bring her next story to life with Birds of Paradise,” said Julie Rapaport, film co-head at Amazon Studios. “We’re also thrilled to be working with stars Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth who are both on the path to becoming the next household names with their undeniable talents.”

Smith added, “I wrote these roles specifically for Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers, who I believe are going to take the world by storm. I’m honored to take this journey with them and so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios once again in pursuit of bold, unapologetic filmmaking.”

Popular on Variety

Smith is engaged in an overall deal Everything is Everything. She directed the pilot and second episode of the series adaptation of “Hanna” for Amazon and served as co-executive producer of the series. She also directed the first episode Hulu’s upcoming series adaptation of “Looking for Alaska,” based on the beloved John Green novel.

Her feature “Buster’s Mal Heart” starred Rami Malek and premiered in the official selection of the Toronto international film festival. Her first feature, “The Midnight Swim,” won six top prizes on the festival circuit, including the breakthrough audience award from AFI FEST. Her other television credits include two episodes of “Room 104″ for HBO, and “Legion” at FX.

Smith is represented by WME and Artists First and Jon Van Schaik, Silvers is represented by WME and Anonymous Content and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman and Froseth is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.