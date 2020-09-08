BAFTA LA Delays Britannia Awards to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 British Britannia Awards has been delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BAFTA LA, which holds the event every year, said in a statement: “BAFTA’s focus in Los Angeles during 2020 will continue to be on its year-round membership programming, educational initiatives, and new talent programs, reaffirming its commitment to keep people connected, creatively inspired and supported during these challenging circumstances. Since the onset of the pandemic, BAFTA has focused on delivering its programs and initiatives safely through virtual platforms.”

This year, the GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards were hosted as an online initiative with filmmakers joining panels and presentations from around the world, the BAFTA Newcomers Program has expanded from an L.A. program to one including participants based in New York, the BAFTA Breakthrough program has launched in the U.S. to support emerging talents across America, and a global program of online screenings and Q&As continue for members.

The first Britannia Award was presented in 1989 to Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, producer of the James Bond films. Each year, the awards celebrate the work of distinguished honorees and the fruitful relationship between the U.K. and U.S. industries. Past honorees have included Martin Scorsese, Anthony Hopkins, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Clint Eastwood and Helen Mirren.

Last year, the event took place on Oct. 25 and celebrated the accomplishments of Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, Norman Lear, Jordan Peele and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. For the second year in a row, the ceremony streamed live across North America on BritBox.