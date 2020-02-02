‘1917’ Wins Outstanding British Film at BAFTAs

“1917,” Sam Mendes’ World War I survival thriller, won the first prize of the evening, the Outstanding British Film Award, at the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television’s Film Awards.

The clear favourite in this category, it was also the only British contender in the best film line-up.

The ceremony, which takes place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, is hosted by Graham Norton for the first time. Best known as the host of the UK’s leading late-night chatshow, broadcast on Friday nights, Norton has taken over from Joanna Lumley, who hosted for two years following the departure of longtime emcee Stephen Fry.

“Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “1917” are the favourites going into the BAFTAs.

“Joker” has a field leading 11 noms, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” scored 10 noms apiece, and “1917” landed nine.

BAFTA has incurred heavy criticism over the lack of diversity in its nominations. Among the 20 major acting nominations there were no actors of colour. Referring to the criticism in his opening speech, host Graham Norton joked that 2019 was the year “when white men finally broke through” in cinema.

The best director category was once again female free, featuring Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon Ho.

Nominees confirmed to attend this year include Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Saoirse Ronan, and Scarlett Johansson.

This year has seen the introduction of a category for best casting director – BAFTA’s first new category for more than two decades – following a campaign last year to recognise that arm of the film industry.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is being honoured this year with the BAFTA Fellowship and actor, director and motion capture pioneer Andy Serkis will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Last year “The Favourite” dominated scooping seven awards, while Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” won four including best film.

This story will update live during the BAFTAs