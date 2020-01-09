×

BAFTA Plans Major Review of Awards Voting After Diversity Issues Impact Nominations

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marc Samuelson & Amanda Berry, BAFTA CEOEE BAFTA Nominations Announcement photocall, Piccadilly, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Jamie Simonds/BAFTA/Shutterstock

There will be a root and branch review of how the BAFTA Film Awards are voted on in the wake of this week’s nominations, which saw no people of color nominated in the acting categories and, again, no female helmers get a nod for best director.

The head of BAFTA’s film committee, Marc Samuelson, told Variety that there will be a “careful and detailed review within and outside the membership.” Having conceded as the noms landed that there was an “infuriating” lack of diversity in the lineup, Samuelson said everyone who has a view will be heard, and any changes agreed upon will be in place in time for voting for the 2021 awards.

First-round voting for the Film Awards is carried out by all members for some categories including those for acting, and specialist chapters and juries for others. All 6,500 members then vote on the noms in almost all categories in the next round to elicit the winners, who will collect the awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2.

There are various alternative systems possible, including versions whereby nominations are created through hybrids of all-member, jury, and chapters votes.

Popular on Variety

BAFTA was roundly criticized in the wake of the noms with the BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag gaining traction on Twitter. It has not ducked the issues and Samuelson said: “There is absolute openness to change, and the organization made clear its position on the noms and that it was not satisfied. Change is required – what that is, is complex and needs calm, careful thought.”

The review of the voting system will follow a similar process to the one implemented in 2019 after exhibitors were vocal about their unhappiness with Netflix’s “Roma” being eligible for awards despite its limited theatrical release. That review helped ensure wider theatrical distribution of qualifying pictures from streamers, and BAFTA hopes its look at voting can also have a tangible impact on the make-up of its awards. Samuelson is writing to members to encourage their feedback and contribution to the review.

Pictured: Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s film committee, and Amanda Berry, BAFTA CEO, at the BAFTA Film Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 7.

More Film

  • Jeremy Irons attends the 'Pintores y

    Jeremy Irons to Head International Jury at Berlin Film Festival

    British actor Jeremy Irons will serve as president of the International Jury at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, the event revealed Thursday. Artistic director Carlo Chatrian said: “With his distinctive style Jeremy Irons has embodied some iconic characters that have accompanied me throughout my journey in cinema, making me aware of the complexity of [...]

  • Mama Weed

    New Films With Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, Omar Sy Set to Unspool at UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris

    Showcasing the wide scope and many nuances of French comedies, Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Lost Prince,” “Mama Weed” with Isabelle Huppert (pictured), “The Lion” with Dany Boon, and “Welcome to the Jungle” with Catherine Deneuve are set to have their market premieres at the 22nd edition of the UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in [...]

  • ONE IN A THOUSAND

    Pluto Film Swoops on Berlin Panorama’s ‘One in a Thousand’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired international sales rights to “Las Mil y Una” (“One in a Thousand”), the second feature by Argentina’s Clarisa Navas and one of the first titles ti be announced for the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale. A world premiere at the Berlinale, “One in a Thousand” marks the [...]

  • EFP Shooting Stars

    European Film Promotion Unveils 2020 Shooting Stars

    European Film Promotion has unveiled the 10 Shooting Stars, up-and-coming acting talents set to break out internationally, who will be honored at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. The selection comprises Bartosz Bielenia from Poland, star of Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” among films shortlisted for this year’s best international feature film Oscar; France’s Zita Hanrot, the voice talent of Zunaira in [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    Margot Robbie on 'Birds of Prey' and Why It's Different From 'Joker'

    For Variety’s Jan. 2 cover story on Margot Robbie, she talked extensively about her passion project “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” She conceived of the Warner Bros./DC Entertainment movie while filming “Suicide Squad” almost five years ago. Her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, produced the $75 million film, set to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad