'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'The Irishman' Lead 2020 BAFTA Film Award Nominations

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Joker” and “The Irishman” have come out on top in the nominations for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television’s Film Awards.

“Joker” had 11 noms, and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” scored 10 noms apiece. Off the back of its Globes success, “1917” landed nine.

Asa Butterfield, best known for starring in Netflix series “Sex Education,” and “Charlie’s Angels” actor Ella Balinska presented the BAFTA noms from London, early U.K. time on Tuesday.

“The Favourite” was the clear winner last year, scoring seven wins from twelve noms. Alfonso Cuaron’s Netflix movie “Roma” also fared well, landing four awards after being nominated for seven.

The films vying for best film in the 2020 awards are: “The Irishman,” “1917,” “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) will vie for best actor. In best actress, Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”, Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), and Renee Zelwegger (“Judy”) will compete.

The best director category was once again female free, featuring Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon Ho.

The 73rd BAFTA Film Awards will take place at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2. Talk show host Graham Norton hosts this year, taking the reins from Joanna Lumley who fronted the ceremony for the previous two years.

The awards will be broadcast on the BBC. Pre-awards red carpet coverage will be streamed on BAFTA’s social media channels.

