‘Bad Boys 4’ in the Works at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has launched early development of an untitled fourth “Bad Boys” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner returning to write the script.

Bremner has also signed to write “National Treasure 3” for Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies.

Bremner teamed with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan on “Bad Boys for Life,” which was easily outperforming expectations on its first day of release Friday with estimates in the $60 million to $70 million range for its North American opening. Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel, and carries a $90 million production budget.

“Bad Boys for Life,” from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has generated a mostly positive critical reception, with a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Bad Boys,” directed by Michael Bay, generated $141 million in worldwide box office on a $19 million budget. “Bad Boys II” was also directed by Bay,” and grossed $270 million worldwide.

The “National Treasure” franchise, starring Nicolas Cage as an amateur cryptologist, was a solid performer for Disney with $347 million worldwide for the 2004 original and $457 million for 2007’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.”

Bremner was also an associate producer on “The Wedding Ringer.” He is represented by UTA and Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment.