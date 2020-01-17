×

‘Bad Boys 4’ in the Works at Sony Pictures

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE) on the streets of Miami in Columbia Pictures' BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.
CREDIT: Ben Rothstein

Sony Pictures has launched early development of an untitled fourth “Bad Boys” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner returning to write the script.

Bremner has also signed to write “National Treasure 3” for Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies.

Bremner teamed with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan on “Bad Boys for Life,” which was easily outperforming expectations on its first day of release Friday with estimates in the $60 million to $70 million range for its North American opening. Sony’s sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys” and 2003’s “Bad Boys II” reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel, and carries a $90 million production budget.

“Bad Boys for Life,” from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, has generated a mostly positive critical reception, with a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Bad Boys,” directed by Michael Bay, generated $141 million in worldwide box office on a $19 million budget. “Bad Boys II” was also directed by Bay,” and grossed $270 million worldwide.

The “National Treasure” franchise, starring Nicolas Cage as an amateur cryptologist, was a solid performer for Disney with $347 million worldwide for the 2004 original and $457 million for 2007’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.”

Popular on Variety

Bremner was also an associate producer on “The Wedding Ringer.” He is represented by UTA and Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment.

More Film

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys 4' in the Works at Sony Pictures

    Sony Pictures has launched early development of an untitled fourth “Bad Boys” movie with “Bad Boys for Life” screenwriter Chris Bremner returning to write the script. Bremner has also signed to write “National Treasure 3” for Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Bruckheimer produced the three “Bad Boys” and the two “National Treasure” movies. Bremner teamed [...]

  • Corsican Summer, Los Conductos

    Belgium's Best Friend Forever Nabs Berlinale-Bound 'Los Conductos,' 'Corsican Summer' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever acquired two debut features, Camilo Restrepo’s Berlinale-bound “Los Conductos” and Pascal Tagnati’s “Corsican Summer.” Both films are produced by up and coming outfit 5à7 films. Set to premiere at the Berlinale’s new competitive section Encounters, “Los Conductos” is a Spanish-language film set in Medellin (Colombia) and loosely based on the [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger's Disney Compensation Drops to $47.5 Million in 2019

    Disney chief Bob Iger saw his compensation for 2019 drop to $47.5 million, a 28% decline from his 2018 pay package. Disney’s leader earned $3 million in salary and a $21.8 million bonus, plus another $10 million in stock awards and $9.6 million in stock options, Disney disclosed in the company’s annual proxy filing with [...]

  • WTFilms' Gregory Chambet on Riding the

    WTFilms' Gregory Chambet on Riding the New Wave of French Genre Movies

    French horror, fantasy and sci-fi movies – in large part generated by a younger generation of directors combining genre and arthouse styles – are a rising force on the international scene. Among the companies riding this genre wave is WTFilms. French crossover films are a key programming strand at A-list festivals. For example, Cannes Directors’ [...]

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Soaring to $70 Million Opening

    “Bad Boys for Life” is tracking for a solid launch with as much as $70 million at 3,740 venues in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday. The figure was nearly double pre-release forecasts. Some sources cautioned that the final number could be closer to $60 million but “Bad Boys for [...]

  • Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller Bridge Brad

    SAG Awards Predictions 2020: 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' and Other Top Contenders

    No matter who wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, it will be a surprise. That’s because there aren’t many obvious frontrunners in either the TV or film categories at this year’s competition. Around 160,000 members from across the country vote for the SAG Awards, and with such a large voting body, members [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad