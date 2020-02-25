×

Diana Serra Cary, Child Star Known as Baby Peggy, Dies at 101

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baby Peggy
CREDIT: Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock

Diana Serra Cary, the child silent film star known by the nickname Baby Peggy, died on Monday in Gustine, Calif. She was 101.

Born on October 29, 1918 as Peggy Jean Montgomery, Cary began her career in the film industry at the early age of 19 months. During a visit with her mother and a friend to Century Film Studio in Hollywood, director Fred Fishbach became impressed with Peggy’s well-mannered behavior that led to her co-starring in short films. She soon began starring in her own series of films, becoming a major Hollywood celebrity and appearing in more than 100 shorts. She starred in a short film as Little Red Riding Hood in 1922 and in Hansel and Gretel in 1923. She starred in five feature-length films including “Captain January” in 1924 that was later remade as a musical starring Shirley Temple.

Her father, Jack Montgomery, was a cowboy who worked as a stuntman and an extra in cowboy films. In 1924, Montgomery got into a pay dispute with producer Sol Lesser that ended Cary’s contract which also ended the young actress’ career. Around the same time her grandfather stole all of the family’s earnings, leaving them broke. The family gained back their fortune after touring the country for several years in the late 1920s, but hard times arose again with the Great Depression.

Several years after returning to Hollywood, Cary changed her name from Peggy to Diana, after actress Diana Wynyard, and began a career as a magazine writer and journalist. In 1975, she began her book-writing career with “The Hollywood Posse,” a novel about the real cowboys who worked in movies. Her autobiography, “What Ever Happened to Baby Peggy” was published in 1996 and she authored her last book, “The Drowning of the Moon,” when she was 99.

Popular on Variety

She is survived by her son, Mark Carey and granddaughter Stephanie Carey. Her husband of 48 years, Robert Carey, died in 2003.

“She was a strong woman with a good soul, and believed in truth and doing the right thing,” said Mark. ” She is now at peace.”

More Film

  • Riz Ahmed

    Riz Ahmed on Creating ‘A Really Personal Piece of Work’ with ‘Mogul Mowgli’

    The idea for “Mogul Mowgli” first began in 2017 when British actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed met Bassam Tariq, a producer and independent filmmaker, between trips to New York. Almost three years later, the pair is debuting “Mogul Mowgli” in Berlin’s Panorama. The film, which Tariq directed and co-wrote with Ahmed, who also stars, [...]

  • David Permut

    'Hacksaw Ridge' Producer Developing Colombo Crime Family Son's Story (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Permut, the Oscar-nominated producer of “Hacksaw Ridge,” has acquired the life rights to the story of John Franzese Jr., the son of the Colombo crime family’s second-in-command, Sonny Franzese. The elder Franzese passed away on Sunday at the age of 103. Franzese Jr. became active in the family business during the 1980s, leading to [...]

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Annabella Sciorra on Weinstein Verdict: 'We Can Never Regret Breaking the Silence'

    Annabella Sciorra hailed the guilty verdict against ex-mogul Harvey Weinstein, which included a “criminal sexual act” and third-degree rape, on Monday. Weinstein was also acquitted on two counts of predatory sexual assault that centered on Sciorra’s testimony — indicating that the jurors did not believe, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Weinstein had raped and assaulted [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris on Weinstein Verdict: 'You Can't Hide Any Longer'

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris has hailed the verdicts in the Harvey Weinstein case, with the disgraced ex-mogul found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. “Justice was served today and Harvey Weinstein was held accountable for his crimes,” Carteris said. “But it is only a beginning. We look forward to the Weinstein [...]

  • 'Siberia' Review: Abel Ferrara and Willem

    'Siberia': Film Review

    “Siberia” is the sixth film Abel Ferrara has made with Willem Dafoe, and by the end of it, were it not for vivid memories of past collaborations with Harvey Keitel and Christopher Walken, it would be hard to conceive of him ever having cast anyone else. Ferrara and Dafoe were always an obvious fit — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad