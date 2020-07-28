Ayushmann Khurrana Sets Athlete Role in New Bollywood Romance (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming with director Abhishek Kapoor on an as yet untitled Bollywood romance. Khurrana will play a cross functional athlete in the film.

The project is set up by Kapoor’s outfit Guy In The Sky Pictures (“Kedarnath”) and a producer is being finalised.

Khurrana has made it a point of playing diverse characters in his career and each of them have been box-office successes. These include playing a sperm donor in 2012’s “Vicky Donor”; a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction in 2017’s “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”; an alopecia sufferer in 2019’s “Bala”; and an out and proud gay man in 2020’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.” He recently starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in “Gulabo Sitabo” that bypassed cinemas and went directly to Amazon Prime Video as cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kapoor’s credits include musical “Rock On,” starring Farhan Akhtar, and “Kai Po Che,” that was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s feature film debut.

“Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” said Kapoor. “We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort.”

“Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today,” said Khurrana. “It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch hearts.”

“I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo,” Khurrana added. “It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences.”

The film is set in North India and will begin principal photography in October.