Awkwafina to Star in Gambling Drama ‘Baccarat Machine’

Dave McNary

Awkwafina arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Awkwafina is set to star in “The Baccarat Machine,” a gambling drama inspired by a Cigar Aficionado article by Michael Kaplan.

The film, set up at SK Global, centers on Cheung Yin “Kelly” Sun and her unlikely partnership with poker player Phil Ivey. Sun amassing millions of dollars of winnings by teaming with Ivey and using a technique known as edge sorting — recognizing the use of playing cards in which the edges on either side are unevenly cut by fractions of an inch.

“We can’t think of a better way to start this project than by announcing that our friend Awkwafina has come on board,” SK Global co-CEO John Penotti said, “She is uniquely equipped to bring Kelly to life onscreen and will infuse the role with genuine humor and humanity. Along with our partners at Sharp, we’re thrilled to bring this unbelievable story to the screen.”

SK Global will finance and produce “The Baccarat Machine,” along with Jeffrey Sharp of Sharp Independent Pictures. Andy Bellin is currently writing the script. Producers are in talks with potential directors and additional casting will be announced shortly.

Awkwafina recently won the Golden Globe for her lead performance in “The Farewell.” She currently stars in Comedy Central’s comedy series “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” which has been renewed for a second season, and just appeared with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Awkwafina is represented by UTA, Artists First, Kovert Creative, and Isaac Dunham of Shreck Rose.

