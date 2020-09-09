Avenue Entertainment Launching With Nicolas Cage’s ‘Jiu Jitsu’

Highland Film Group is launching The Avenue Entertainment as its U.S. theatrical distributor with Nicolas Cage’s “Jiu Jitsu” as its first title on Nov. 20.

The martial arts actioner “Jiu Jitsu,” based on the comic book of the same name, also stars Frank Grillo. The film is directed by Dimitri Logothetis, who also co-wrote the script with Jim McGrath, his writing partner on “Kickboxer: Retaliation.”

JJ Caruth has been tapped as president of domestic marketing and distribution for The Avenue, which will handle theatrical distribution of six to eight titles per year and has signed an agreement with Paramount Home Entertainment to handle Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and digital releases. Films released under The Avenue label will be a combination of selected film titles from Highland Film Group as well as third party acquisitions.

Funding for The Avenue is provided by Cygnus Film Group, which has entered into a financing agreement with R.U. Robot Ltd, managed by Petr Jákl and Martin J. Barab.

“For 10 years, Highland Film Group has gained a strong reputation as an independent worldwide sales, production, and film financing company,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “Our passion and commitment for this industry are key in guiding our strategic efforts to make Highland Film Group a global entertainment group providing services at every stage of the content’s life cycle. This is the perfect moment for the group to expand its horizons into U.S. distribution.”