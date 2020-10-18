‘Avengers’ Cast Assembles for Joe Biden Fundraiser

The Avengers are the latest group in Hollywood to support democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by hosting a virtual fundraiser.

“Voters Assemble!” will feature “Avengers” cast members Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. They will join vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and “Avengers: Infinity War” directors The Russo Brothers for a Q&A and trivia.

The fundraiser will take place on Oct. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Fans are able to donate any amount of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund to attend.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the “Avengers” universe, has been especially vocal about his support for Biden on social media, using his platform to encourage others to vote. In one Instagram post, Ruffalo sported a mask that said “VOTE” with the caption: “We must elect champions who will fight for the Green New Deal and push Congress to pass climate action that matches the scale of the problem with the urgency our country’s future demands.”

Cheadle, who portrays War Machine, has also used his social media to spread awareness about climate change and voting rights, especially encouraging everyone in his home state of Missouri to get out and vote in the upcoming election.

This marks the latest of star-studded fundraisers supporting Biden. The cast of hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” took part in a town hall on Oct. 16 and Biden’s campaign also hosted a South Asian Block Party on Zoom Oct. 14 with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh and more in attendance.