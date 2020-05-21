‘Avatar’ Sequels Set to Resume Production in New Zealand

The “Avatar” crew may be heading back to Pandora soon.

Producer Jon Landau posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday saying that he and the “Avatar” cast and crew are returning to New Zealand next week. Like most films, the “Avatar” sequels had to halt production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our ‘Avatar’ sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,” Landau wrote, also sharing a photo of two water vessels used in the films. “Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.”

With most Hollywood productions still shut down, the “Avatar” sequels would be the first major films to resume production after the industry-wide pause.

Since last year, filming had alternated between studios in Kumeu, New Zealand, and Wellington, the country’s capital. Shooting could go ahead at one location while the sets were being built at the other. The alternating schedule also allowed for the post-production and visual effects teams to start working without having to wait until the end.

James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequels are currently scheduled to hit theaters two years apart. “Avatar 2” is the only one with a locked-in date of Dec. 17 2021. The third, fourth and fifth movies are slated for Dec. 2023, Dec. 2025 and Dec. 2027.