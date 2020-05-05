Aubrey Plaza’s Sundance Drama ‘Black Bear’ Bought by Momentum Pictures

Momentum Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to the drama “Black Bear,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon.

Written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine, “Black Bear” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Momentum Pictures will announce release plans at a later date.

Set at a remote house in the Adirondack Mountains, Abbott and Gadon portray an expecting couple confronted with Plaza’s out-of-town guest, who is suffering from writer’s block. She seeks solace in the woods, but instead finds herself at the center of a twisted love triangle.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. “Black Bear” is produced by Tandem Pictures’ Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein, Blue Creek Pictures’ Richard J. Bosner, Levine, Sophia Takal, Oakhurst’s Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna, and Plaza.

“‘Black Bear’ is such a singular piece of filmmaking. From the first frame we were enthralled by Lawrence’s inventive storytelling,” said Dylan Wilcox, senior VP of acquisitions for Momentum Pictures. “The trio of lead actors all give incredible performances, and we’re excited to share it with audiences across the country.”

Levine also wrote, directed and starred in 2014’s “Wild Canaries” with Takal, Alia Shawkat and Jason Ritter. He also wrote, directed and starred in “Gabi on the Roof in July,” with Takal, Amy Seimetz and Lena Dunham.