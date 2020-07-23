AT&T Chief Sees More Warner Bros. Movies Heading to Streaming Amid Pandemic Shutdown

Warner Bros. is adjusting its movie production and distribution plans in light of the prolonged shutdown of theaters driven by the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T CEO John Stankey told investors Thursday.

Stankey emphasized that the studio still “believes in the theatrical experience” but said it is inevitable that some titles planned for a traditional theatrical will have to shift to streaming platforms including WarnerMedia’s newly launched HBO Max.

“There’s no question the longer this goes on there’s going to be some content on the margin that we look at and say that it may be better served to be distributed in a different construct,” Stankey said, speaking on AT&T’s second quarter earnings call. He was quick to add that big-budget event movies like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” would still be destined for the big screen.

On Monday, Warner Bros. delayed the release of “Tenet” for the third time, moving it indefinitely from its Aug. 12 target date.

“Some content is going to be more enjoyable and better to see in theaters than in the living room,” Stankey said. “We want to work with our theatrical partners and exhibitors and try to get through this very difficult period.”

Warner Bros. has also moved some of its future production slate around and “retooled” some properties to make them more suited to an SVOD release.

“There are going to be some shifts as we move forward here,” Stankey said. In some cases the studio is “choosing to executive the movie as a direct-to-streaming construct.”

Stankey also emphasized that with the HBO Max platform, WarnerMedia and its parent company now have much more flexibility to find homes for its content. “I love that we have that option now,” he said of HBO Max.

