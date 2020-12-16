Arts Alliance’s Garden Studios in London Sets 2021 Opening With Focus on Sustainability

Arts Alliance is opening Garden Studios, a 62,000-square-foot facility located in Park Royal, West London, in the first quarter of 2021.

Garden Studios will offer four sound stages, workshops, technical facilities and fully equipped offices. At the center of the facility is a virtual production stage with state-of-the-art, sustainable technology, which is currently available for use.

While the facility welcomes international productions, its key focus is creating a sustainable environment by offsetting its carbon footprint through reduced travel. The studios will work with a variety of local suppliers from prop designers, editors, sound designers, producers, electricians, carpenters to local catering companies, electric car services and other client services. Recycling will be encouraged, and set design will be made more sustainable through reuse and carefully sourced materials. Through the use of new technologies and the virtual production offering, Garden Studios will reduce the need for multi-location shoots, creating a greener option for all productions.

The studio will also create entry-level jobs and training opportunities, and through their established educational partnership with the Met Film School, it will be initiating an apprenticeship program working with West London College.

Arts Alliance founder and CEO Thomas Hoegh said: “This will be an owner-operated business, spearheaded by people who have long and deep experience across many aspects of the film industry with success stories like Picturehouse Cinemas, Love Film, Arts Alliance Media, Met Filmschool and Park Circus under our belts. Like all Arts Alliance companies, we seek to demonstrate an innovative and passionate drive for inclusive community building, learning, and opportunities for all.”

“I am delighted to be part of this exciting new film studio and to be working with a creative, committed and community-driven team,” Garden Studios manager Marnie Keeling said. “We are creating a unique space and hub that will be a leader in new technologies while creating a space that will feel like home. We are looking forward to welcoming the film community to Garden Studios.”

Despite the devastation caused by the pandemic, production in the U.K. remains robust, with shoots continuing.

Demand for studio space is high and Garden Studios will add to the growing acreage of new studio facilities in the U.K.