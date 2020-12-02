Arianna Bocco Named President of IFC Films

Arianna Bocco has been named president of IFC Films. Her promotion comes after more than a decade at the indie studio, where Bocco oversaw acquisitions and productions for IFC Films as well as for its genre label IFC Midnight.

Bocco is stepping into the role after Lisa Schwartz announced in November that she was stepping down as co-president of the studio. Jonathan Sehring, who served as co-president of IFC Films for decades, left the company in 2018.

In her new role, Bocco will continue to oversee acquisitions, production, marketing and publicity, while adding oversight of theatrical film distribution. She will also be tasked with continuing to grow its subscription streaming service, IFC Films Unlimited.

IFC Films is owned by AMC Networks. Bocco will now report to Miguel Penella, AMC Networks’ president of SVOD. He, in turn, reports to Ed Carroll, AMC Networks’ COO.

“Arianna is a talented and respected executive who has established IFC Films as a leading platform for new, emerging voices as well as acclaimed filmmakers, and through her acquisitions she has helped create a wide-ranging library of celebrated independent films for the company,” said Carroll.

IFC Films has remained busy during the pandemic, releasing several films across on-demand platforms and in the collection of cinemas and drive-ins that remain open. This year, the company has distributed “Relic,” “The Nest,” “Embattled,” “The Rental” and “The Trip to Greece.”

In its 20-year history, IFC has backed the likes of “Boyhood,” “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “The Death of Stalin,” “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” and “The Babadook.”

“IFC Films is synonymous with quality, innovation and filmmaker-driven cinema,” said Bocco. “I could not be more excited by the opportunity to embrace this prestigious reputation and lead the company forward by continuing our commitment to bringing audiences dynamic films, diverse auteurs and thought provoking art in new and exciting ways.”

Bocco joined IFC Films in 2006. She previously served as head of the independent feature packaging division of the Gersh Agency in New York City and also worked at Miramax Films as senior vice president of acquisitions. Before joining Miramax Films, Bocco was vice president of acquisitions and co-productions at New Line Cinema and Fine Line Features.