Apple Partners With Paramount on Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

After months of figuring out budget concerns over Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Paramount has enlisted Apple to get the film over the hump.

Sources tell Variety, Paramount will still distribute the murder mystery drama with Apple coming on to finance the pic and also serve as the films creative studio. Deals still have not closed but sources add very likely to in coming days.

Imperative Entertainment, whose partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas acquired the book in 2016, will produce the film. Imperative first bought the book and would later bring on Scorsese and DiCaprio to reteam on the project before bringing it to Paramount.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the newly created Bureau of Investigation began investigating a string of murders of wealthy Osage Indians who had been granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands. The book carries the subtitle “The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I.”

For months, the studio and producers had been back and forth on the films budget, which those close to the project said ranged between from $180-200 million, leading rumblings about whether this film would stay at Paramount, move to another studio or go to a streamer like Netflix, which just produced Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

While there was a time when moving to a streamer was in play, sources close to the director say while he was willing for the “The Irishman” to appear on a streaming platform, he always envisioned that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would be a theatrical release with his reps pushing that it stay this way.

Though deals are expected to close for all parties, when production will start is still up in the air especially when it comes to DiCapprio’s schedule. While the studio and producers were figuring out what would happen to “Killers of the Flower Moon,” sources say the Oscar winner was looking at a handful of projects to do before it, including Adam McKay’s next film for Netflix that also stars Jennifer Lawrence, which could possibly go before “Killers of the Flower Moon” if DiCapprio were to sign on.

This marks another major move into the film world for Apple after acquiring the rights to the Tom Hanks pic “Greyhound” from Sony for $70 million. “Greyhound” marks the studio’s biggest leap into the film world after co-producting “On the Rocks” with A24, which stars Bill Murray with Sofia Coppola directing.

It marks the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who last teamed on 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Deadline first reported the news.