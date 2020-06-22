Apple Lands ‘Sharper,’ Con Artist Movie With Julianne Moore

Apple has landed “Sharper,” an upcoming film about a con artist operating in the world of billionaires and one-percenters that is set to star Oscar-winner Julianne Moore.

The project is derived from a spec script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, who previously collaborated on “The Sitter” and “Superstore.” Apple says it purchased the script in a highly competitive situation.

Moore will produce “Sharper” with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. A24 will serve as the studio, with Picturestart attached as the production company.

“Sharper” is Moore’s second time working with Apple. She also stars in the upcoming limited series “Lisey’s Story,” a deeply personal thriller from writer Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Moore will executive produce the project, which is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+. She is earned an Academy Award for “Still Alice” and has starred in the likes of “Far From Heaven” and “Boogie Nights.”

Apple and A24 previously announced a film partnership. Their shared slate includes “On The Rocks” from Sofia Coppola starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and “The Sky is Everywhere.” Apple recently picked up “Greyhound,” a World War II epic starring Tom Hanks from Sony. It debuts on July 10. The company also bought the Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, “Boys State,” with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.