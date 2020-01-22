×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

APA Reaches Deal With Writers Guild of America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA Placeholder
CREDIT: sonia pulido for Variety

APA has reached a deal with the Writers Guild of America, ending a nine-month standoff over allowing the agency to represent guild members.

The full-service agency made the announcement Tuesday, four days after the Gersh agency signed a similar deal with the WGA. It’s the sixth mid-size agency to accede to the WGA’s bans on agency packaging fees and affiliate ownership, joining Abrams, Buchwald, Gersh, Kaplan Stahler, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Verve.

WGA members were told in April to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to ban packaging fees and affiliate production. APA is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members. The agency also announced it will bring the Television and Motion Picture Literary businesses together under the banner of APA Scripted Literary.

APA literary partners Lee Dinstman, Lindsay Howard Parker, Sheryl Petersen, Kyle Loftus and David Saunders said: “APA is a full-service global boutique focused solely on artists, their careers, and their personal experience as clients of the agency. Representing writers has and will continue to be a cornerstone of this company. We remain tirelessly dedicated to offering clients the best possible representation with a forward-thinking approach. Integrating APA’s Television and Motion Picture departments will best position APA to provide distinct and effective service to clients in a marketplace driven by content creators and global streaming. Everything in our business starts with the written word. We are thrilled to return to work in support of writers effective immediately.”

The new division will bring together current respective department heads, Parker and Petersen, to lead the group that will continue to report to Executive Vice President and Head of Literary, Lee Dinstman. Hayden Meyer remains Head of Alternative and Factual Programming, and Steve Fisher remains Head of Intellectual Property.

CAA, UTA and WME sued the WGA and have consolidated their antitrust suits against the guild into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The guild has also filed its own countersuit, claiming the agencies are violating antitrust laws by negotiating solely through the Association of Talent Agents.

The WGA had no immediate comment about the APA signing.

More Film

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    APA Reaches Deal With Writers Guild of America

    APA has reached a deal with the Writers Guild of America, ending a nine-month standoff over allowing the agency to represent guild members. The full-service agency made the announcement Tuesday, four days after the Gersh agency signed a deal with the WGA. It’s the sixth mid-size agency to accede to the WGA’s bans on agency [...]

  • UTA Sundance

    UTA Marketing Ups Sundance Game With Private Residence, Programming

    Talent agency hospitality is a mainstay at the Sundance film Festival, be it in swanky lounges on Park City’s Main Street or private chalets in nearby Deer Valley. United Talent Agency, whose talent roster and independent film group always come in force each year, typically throws a brunch for friends and press — but will [...]

  • Joel Silver

    Silver Pictures Settles with Family of Assistant Who Died on Bora Bora Trip

    Silver Pictures has reached a confidential settlement with the family of Carmel Musgrove, the assistant to Joel Silver who was found dead in a Bora Bora lagoon in 2015. Musgrove’s family filed a wrongful death suit in 2017, alleging that she had been overworked and furnished with drugs and alcohol during the trip. The family [...]

  • David O. Russell

    David O. Russell Looks at 'Three Kings' 20 Years Later

    When David O. Russell made “Three Kings” in 1999, it was one of the most definitive films on the Gulf War. At the time, the director had worked on shorts “Hairway to the Stars” and “Bingo Inferno: A Parody on American Obsessions.” He had also worked on features “Spanking the Monkey” and “Flirting with Disaster.” [...]

  • Metoo Sundance The Glorias Zola On

    #MeToo Issues Continue to Make an Impact on Sundance Films

    If there were any doubts that the impact of sexual-harassment exposés­­ and backlash against them had died down, Oprah Winfrey put them to rest when she withdrew her name (and Apple’s distribution) from “On The Record,” a film about allegations against music execs Russell Simmons and L.A. Reid — just two weeks before its Sundance Film Festival premiere. Variety reached out to Winfrey and the [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan

    Harvey Weinstein's Request to Move Trial Out of NYC Is Denied (Again)

    An appeals court denied the second request from Harvey Weinstein’s legal team to move his trial out of New York City on Tuesday. Weinstein’s attorneys asked the Appellate Division last week to move the trial to Albany or Suffolk County, arguing it is impossible for him to get a fair trial due to the “carnival-like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad