Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his first Oscar nomination, Antonio Banderas has joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the cast of Sony’s “Uncharted” adaptation.

Sophia Ali and “The 100” actor Tati Gabrielle have also boarded the film, sources tell Variety.

Reuben Fletcher (“Venom”) will direct the movie, closing a deal after he was reported as the top choice for the job in January. The long-gestating project follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. It is unknown who Banderas, Ali and Gabrielle will be playing in the film.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent draft of the script. “Uncharted” is set to release in theaters March 5, 2021.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions, while Playstation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

Banderas most recently received widespread acclaim for his role in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory.” His other recent credits include Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Terrence Malick’s “Knight of Cups.” Banderas has a long-standing history with Sony Pictures, having starred in “Desperado,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “The Mask of Zorro,” “The Legend of Zorro.” He made his directorial debut with “Crazy in Alabama” for the studio. He will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and is currently filming the Spanish film “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.

Ali’s film credits include Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare” and “Everyone Wants Some!!” She will appear next in Amazon Studios’ “The Wilds” starring Rachel Griffiths and has also been on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Gabrielle is currently on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” She most recently starred in The CW’s “The 100” and had a voice role in Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Emoji Movie.”

Banderas is repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Gabrielle is repped by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.