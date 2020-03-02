×

Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Antonio Banderas92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Fresh off his first Oscar nomination, Antonio Banderas has joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the cast of Sony’s “Uncharted” adaptation.

Sophia Ali and “The 100” actor Tati Gabrielle have also boarded the film, sources tell Variety.

Reuben Fletcher (“Venom”) will direct the movie, closing a deal after he was reported as the top choice for the job in January. The long-gestating project follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. It is unknown who Banderas, Ali and Gabrielle will be playing in the film.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent draft of the script. “Uncharted” is set to release in theaters March 5, 2021.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions, while Playstation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will serve as executive producers.

Banderas most recently received widespread acclaim for his role in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory.” His other recent credits include Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Terrence Malick’s “Knight of Cups.” Banderas has a long-standing history with Sony Pictures, having starred in “Desperado,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “The Mask of Zorro,” “The Legend of Zorro.” He made his directorial debut with “Crazy in Alabama” for the studio. He will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and is currently filming the Spanish film “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.

Popular on Variety

Ali’s film credits include Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare” and “Everyone Wants Some!!” She will appear next in Amazon Studios’ “The Wilds” starring Rachel Griffiths and has also been on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Gabrielle is currently on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” She most recently starred in The CW’s “The 100” and had a voice role in Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Emoji Movie.”

Banderas is repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Gabrielle is repped by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.

More Film

  • Antonio Banderas92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off his first Oscar nomination, Antonio Banderas has joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the cast of Sony’s “Uncharted” adaptation. Sophia Ali and “The 100” actor Tati Gabrielle have also boarded the film, sources tell Variety. Reuben Fletcher (“Venom”) will direct the movie, closing a deal after he was reported as the top [...]

  • Hidden Away Italian Cinema

    Coronavirus Causes 75% Box Office Drop in Italy as Industry Scrambles to Combat Crisis

    The surge of coronavirus cases in Italy is taking its toll on theatrical box office returns which plunged this weekend by more than 75% compared to the same frame a year ago. With nearly half of the country’s screens shuttered, the Feb. 28-March 1 weekend’s total intake was a measly roughly €2 million ($2.2 million), according to box [...]

  • Hillary Clinton - Sundance

    Hillary Clinton to Speak at SXSW

    Hillary Clinton will make her first visit to South by Southwest, the annual festival in Austin, Texas, devoted to the latest buzzy movies, musical artists and big tech companies. Clinton will appear at SXSW as part of two days of political talks, from March 14 to 15, co-hosted by the Texas Tribune. The former secretary [...]

  • Invisible Man

    'Invisible Man': How Universal Saved Its Monster Movies By Cutting Costs

    When Universal released “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise in 2017, the results were horrific. The big-budget reboot cost $350 million to make and promote, so the studio lost a sizable chunk of change when the film ended its box office run with $409 million globally. “The Mummy” was intended to kick off an interconnected cinematic [...]

  • U.K.'s Twickenham Studios Set for Revamp

    U.K.'s Twickenham Studios Set for Revamp in $64 Million Deal

    The U.K.’s Twickenham Studios is set for major investment following a £50 million ($64 million) deal that has seen property developer General Projects and urban regeneration specialists The Creative District Improvement Company (TCDI) take a 50% stake in the studios. The stake was acquired from Twickeham Studios owner Sunny Vohra, who will continue as chairman. [...]

  • View of a closed cinema after

    China’s Box Office Loses Up to $214 Million in Two Months Due to Coronavirus

    China’s box office might have lost as much as RMB 1.5 billion ($214 million) in the first two months of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, but a nationwide resumption of movie theaters and production is unlikely to happen any time soon. “Judging from the current situation, the film industry is not equipped to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad