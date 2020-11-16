Anthony Michael Hall to Star in High School Drama ‘The Class’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Michael Hall is heading back to high school, starring as the assistant principal and executive producing the independent drama “The Class,” Variety has learned exclusively..

Hall broke out as high school brainiac Brian Johnson in the 1985 classic “The Breakfast Club,” which focused on five students serving high school detention on a Saturday. “The Class” involves a diverse group of six high school seniors forced to show up on a Saturday to retake an exam they either failed or missed in order to graduate.

The students are challenged by their acting teacher to create their own characters and must bring their own personal experiences into an emotional space of improvisation in front of classmates they do not know. Faced with their cultural differences, prejudices and hidden fears, they are confronted to break through their own walls and establish truths when they are unprepared to deal with themselves emotionally.

Nicholas Celozzi is producing and directing from his own script with partner Mike Sportelli of Monaco Films in association with Wiseguy Inc. Casting for the roles of the six students has begun.

Hall’s assistant principal will be determined to keep the kids in line. He added, “Nick is a talented screenwriter and filmmaker who has crafted a timely and compelling story, with great characters and lots of real-world conflict. I believe ‘The Class’ will resonate with audiences of all ages worldwide.”

Celozzi said, “With the advent of technology, new and different world issues and near limitless choices, kids today are much more sophisticated than they were when ‘The Breakfast Club’ was made 35 years ago. They still have the same insecurities, but more nuanced and destructive coping mechanisms. It’s this contemporary exploration I find compelling.”

Mike Sportelli, Dora Whitaker and Freddy Braidy are executive producers, in addition to Hall. Bob French will co-produce.

Hall’s best-known roles include “Sixteen Candles” and “Weird Science,” and he remains the youngest cast member ever on “Saturday Night Live” as age 17 in 1985. Hall’s recent work includes co-starring with Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Kills,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Netflix’s “War Machine” with Brad Pitt and NBC’s “Brothers on the Blacklist.”

Celozzi is overseeing development and production on “2 Days/1963,” and “The Legitimate Wiseguy,” directed by George Gallo. He served as an executive producer on “Kickboxer: Retaliation” and produced the 2016 “Kickboxer: Vengeance.” He has written and produced psychological thrillers “The Lost Angel,” “Nightmare Boulevard,” and “Shattered,” now on Amazon Prime.

Hall is repped by Untitled Entertainment