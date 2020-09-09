Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn Starring in Holocaust Drama ‘One Life’

Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn are starring in the Holocaust drama “One Life,” centered on the life of humanitarian Nicholas George Winton.

Both actors will portray Winton, who championed the rescue of Czech children threatened with deportation to Hitler’s death camps to the safety of British foster families. He succeeded in rescuing 669 children before World War II broke out. Half a century later, he had a surprise reunion with the now grown children whose lives he saved in a moment captured on the BBC TV show “That’s Life.”

See-Saw Films’ managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Joanna Laurie are producing the feature film with Aisling Walsh set to direct. The film will be executive produced by Rose Garnett for BBC Films, and See-Saw’s COO of film, Simon Gillis. BBC Films developed the film with See-Saw. Lucinda Coxon (“The Danish Girl”) and Nick Drake co-wrote the screenplay

FilmNation Entertainment alongside See-Saw’s in-house sales arm, Cross City Films, will be managing international sales, which will be launched at the virtual Toronto Intl. Film Festival market. UTA Independent Film Group will be co-repping the U.S. alongside FilmNation Entertainment and Cross City Films.

Canning and Sherman said, “Despite never wanting any attention for his altruistic act, Nicky’s story and the story of those he saved must be told. To be a part of sharing this moment in history with the world is an extraordinary privilege. Anthony and Johnny are without a doubt the right people to bring Lucinda and Nick’s beautifully crafted screenplay about this amazing man to life.”

At this year’s TIFF, Hopkins is receiving the TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Flynn recently starred in Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor. He has been cast as Dickie Greenleaf in Showtime’s new TV series “Ripley.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.