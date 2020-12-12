‘Another Round’ Wins Big at European Film Awards

Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” took home the top prize at the 33rd European Film Awards.

The Danish dramedy swept Saturday’s virtual ceremony, nabbing additional wins for best director and best actor for Mads Mikkelsen, who plays an alcoholic high school teacher. Vinterberg also won best screenplay for the feature, along with co-writer Tobias Lindholm.

When accepting the top award, Vinterberg said, “None of my films ever could ever have been made without the support systems of my country and of European filmmaking in general. My first film was about child abuse, my second one about the same and now we’ve made a film about four heterosexual white males teaching youngsters to drink. It could never have been possible outside of this continent and I’m super proud to be awarded in this continent.”

The filmmaker dedicated his win to the memory of his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who he had lost in a tragic car accident, shortly after he started shooting “Another Round.” “She loved this project. She was a part of this project — she was supposed to act in it, it was made at her school, amongst her friends in her classroom — and the only thing that made sense when she died was to carry on and make this movie for her,” he said. “It’s made by all of us who love her and miss her dearly, and your votes and your award will honor her memory.”

When accepting his acting award, Mikkelsen — who is currently shooting “Fantastic Beasts 3” in the U.K. — also remembered the director’s late daughter: “One reason this film was made, one reason why this film was finalized is one little shining light that is not here anymore. But her light is in every frame of this film, so we dedicate it to Ida Vinterberg.”

More than 40 filmmakers and actors joined the event from the comfort of their homes. It also marked the last for Wim Wenders as European Film Academy president and Marion Doring as EFA director, who are both exiting.

This year’s leading nominees included “Another Round,” Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi” and Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden” which each won four nods. Other awards went to Paula Beer for European actress in “Undine” and Alexander Nanau for his documentary film, “Collective.”

Here’s a full list of winners below.

European Film

“Another Round”

European Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

European Actor

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round”

European Discovery

Carlo Sironi, “Sole”

European Screenwriter

Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, “Another Round”

European Actress

Paula Beer, “Undine”

European Documentary

Collective

European Comedy

“The Big Hit”

European Animated Feature

“Josep”

European Short Film

“All Cats Are Grey In The Dark”

European Cinematography

Matteo Cocco, “Hidden Away”

European Editing

Maria Fantastica Valmori, “Once More Unto The Breach”

European Production Design

Cristina Casali, “The Personal History Of David Copperfield”

European Costume Design

Ursula Patzak, “Hidden Away”

European Make-Up & Hair

Yolanda Pina, Felix Terrero and Nacho Diaz, “The Endless Trench”

European Original Score

Dascha Dauenhauer, “Berlin Alexanderplatz”

European Sound

Yolande Decarsin, “Little Girl”

European Visual Effects

Inaki Madariaga, “The Platform”

Eurimages Co-Production Award

Luis Urbano

European University Film Award

“Saudi Runaway”

EFA For Innovative Storytelling

Mark Cousins, “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema”