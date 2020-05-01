Anonymous Content Implements Layoffs, Pay Cuts Due to Coronavirus (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content has laid off roughly 15% of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety has learned. In addition, Anonymous has implemented a temporary compensation reduction among executives, with the company’s partners shouldering the deepest pay cuts.

The layoffs are across all of the company’s divisions, which include talent, television, motion picture, literary, media rights, and commercial production and branded entertainment. Staffers were informed of the layoffs on Friday. Anonymous employs roughly 190 people. It is only the latest in a long line of entertainment companies that have undertaken layoffs, pay cuts, and furloughs as COVID-19 has ground production to a halt and left movie theaters shuttered. That’s resulted in staff reductions everywhere, from the Walt Disney Company to ViacomCBS to Endeavor.

In a note to staff, the company’s partners wrote, “The future of Anonymous Content is bright, as our company is comprised of some of the industry’s most creative and dedicated people. We have full confidence that Anonymous Content, and the entertainment industry as a whole, will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”

They also wrote: “Our industry is obviously evolving rapidly, accelerated by the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. Anonymous Content has taken steps to strengthen its foundation.”

Anonymous Content produces and develops films, shows and other content, as well as manages such top talent as Emma Stone, Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Faris, Bill Condon, Austin Butler and Mahershala Ali. Its list of credits includes “True Detective,” “Spotlight,” “The Revenant,” “Mr. Robot” and “Schitt’s Creek.”