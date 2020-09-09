Anne Hathaway in Talks for Doug Liman’s Pandemic Movie ‘Lockdown’

Anne Hathaway is in final negotiations to star in Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” a heist movie and romantic comedy taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Knight wrote the script, and P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is fully funding. CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and is co-representing the worldwide rights with AGC. Producers are aiming to begin shooting by the end of September.

Hathaway won an Oscar for supporting actress for 2012’s “Les Miserables.” Her recent credits include “Ocean’s 8,” “Serenity,” “Dark Waters” and “The Hustle.” She starred in Netflix’s political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” from Dee Rees and will be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” remake for Warner Bros., which is set to be released in 2021.

Liman has been working with Tom Cruise on an untitled film set to make history as the first narrative feature shot in space, unveiled in May with the full cooperation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, which will house the production on the International Space Station. Liman worked previously with Cruise on “The Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.” His other directing credits include “Swingers,” “The Bourne Identity” and “Jumper.”

Knight received an Academy Award nomination for the “Dirty Pretty Things” screenplay. His other feature credits include “Eastern Promises,” “Locke” and “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

Liman is repped by CAA and attorney Alan Grodin, and Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360. Knight is repped by CAA and United Agents. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.