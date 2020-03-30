×

Film News Roundup: Anne Hathaway Stars in ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Andrew H Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Anne Hathaway will portray an American journalist in Paris, blockbuster director Michael Bay signs with Sony Pictures, and “Extra Ordinary” and “The Etruscan Smile” are added to arthouse streaming services.

CASTING

Anne Hathaway is starring in the movie “French Children Don’t Throw Food,” based on Pamela Druckerman’s autobiographical book, “Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting.”

StudioCanal is financing and is set to produce with Blueprint Picture. Druckerman, an American journalist, wrote the book after she had a baby in Paris and noticed that French children were well-behaved and slept through the night by the time they were two or three months old.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation. Blueprint’s producing credits include Focus Features’ “Emma” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Hathaway won an Academy Award for supporting actress in 2012’s “Les Miserables.” She’s currently starring in Netflix’s “The Last Thing He Wanted” from Dee Rees and will be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” remake for Warner Bros. Hathaway is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.

SONY DEAL

Action movie director Michael Bay has closed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures to produce both film and television projects.

Bay recently directed Netflix’s “6 Underground,” which he also produced via his Bay Films banner. He will direct Sony Pictures’ ensemble drama “Black Five,” based on his original idea, with Ehren Kruger writing the script.

He previously directed and executive produced Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise, and served as a producer on franchises “The Purge” for Universal and “A Quiet Place” for Paramount. Other directing credits include “The Rock,” “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor” and the first two “Bad Boys” movies.

On the television side, Bay executive produces Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” He previously executive produced TNT’s action drama series “The Last Ship” and Starz!’ “Black Sails,” both of which ran for five seasons. He also serves as an executive producer on USA’s anthology series, “The Purge.”

Bay is represented by WME and attorney Robert Offer. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

SCREENING PARTNERSHIPS

Cranked Up Films is teaming with Kino Lorber to continue with the theatrical expansion of supernatural comedy, “Extra Ordinary” through the arthouse distributor’s newly launched Kino Marquee Virtual Theatrical Exhibition platform.

“Extra Ordinary” started its theatrical launch on March 6 in non-exclusive partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. The film follows a sweet small-town Irish driving instructor, played by Maeve Higgins, who is gifted with supernatural abilities. When a washed-up rock star, played by Will Forte, makes a pact with the devil and puts a spell on a local teenager, the driving instructor has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Kino Lorber in this exciting new initiative which supports Independent Cinemas while also taking advantage of new, forward-thinking distribution models. In this difficult time, it’s important to us to be able to support local businesses while also making independent content readily available to audiences while they’re at home,” said Scott Donley, CEO and founder of Good Deed Entertainment.

The film is produced by Blinder Films, in co-production with Umedia, and financed by Screen Ireland, UMedia and Inevitable Pictures. “Extra Ordinary” will be available on Kino Marquee on April 3.

****

Lightyear Entertainment has teamed with Film Movement, Arthouse Convergence and more than 50 arthouse cinemas for showings of “The Etruscan Smile,” starring Brian Cox.

The movie will be available starting April 3 through the streaming platform, Film Movement Plus, and in partnership with cinemas that were forced to close. Virtual tickets will cost $12, and 50% of proceeds will go to the participating theater to help support their ongoing mission of delivering “extraordinary” cinema to film lovers.

“Virtual movie tickets are a great way to go in these unfortunate times,” said Arnie Holland, Lightyear CEO. “People are hungry to see new movies but can’t go to a theater.”

Cox plays a rugged Scotsman who is forced to leave behind his beloved home and seek medical treatment in San Francisco. The cast includes Rosanna Arquette, JJ Feild, Thora Birch, Tim Matheson, Peter Coyote and Treat Williams.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Anne Hathaway to Star in 'French

    Film News Roundup: Anne Hathaway Stars in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

    In today’s film news roundup, Anne Hathaway will portray an American journalist in Paris, blockbuster director Michael Bay signs with Sony Pictures, and “Extra Ordinary” and “The Etruscan Smile” are added to arthouse streaming services. CASTING Anne Hathaway is starring in the movie “French Children Don’t Throw Food,” based on Pamela Druckerman’s autobiographical book, “Bringing [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Cinemark Cuts Employee Wages Temporarily After Coronavirus Closes Theaters

    Cinemark is temporarily reducing wages for all U.S. employees while its theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With these measures, workers salaries will be cut by around 50%. All employees are working reduced hours and will still maintain full benefits. Cinemark’s CEO Mark Zoradi and the board of directors are voluntarily forgoing their [...]

  • Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Layoffs Hit Feature Film Marketing and Distribution Department

    Lionsgate has laid off nearly 20 employees, primarily in its feature film marketing and distribution department, sources tell Variety. The cuts had been in the works for months as part of a restructuring and were not influenced by the coronavirus outbreak, Lionsgate said. No other layoffs are currently planned, and most, but not all, were [...]

  • Visions du Réel Reimagined as Digital

    Switzerland's Visions du Réel Reimagined as Digital Only Event

    Visions du Réel, a film festival in Nyon, Switzerland, has changed the format of its next edition to accommodate the restrictions imposed by the Swiss government in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally planned to run from April 24 to May 2, the festival will now be a digital-only event held over a longer period, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

    SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline. “Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of [...]

  • Studio Babelsberg

    Terminated 'Matrix 4,' 'Uncharted' Film Crews Demand Help From Studio Babelsberg

    Germany’s Studio Babelsberg is seeking to find a settlement with hundreds of film crew members following the shutdown earlier this month of Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix 4” and Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” amid the coronavirus outbreak. The production stop has left many independent film crew members without pay and more than 300 have formed a working [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Theater Owners Create $2.4 Million Fund for Cinema Workers

    The National Association of Theatre Owners and the Pioneers Assistance Fund have created an initial $2.4 million fund to provide financial assistance to movie theater employees who need help due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations said Monday that the first part of the initiative is a grant program that will provide a stipend to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad