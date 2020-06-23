Anne Hathaway, Bill Murray to Star in Dog Drama ‘Bum’s Rush’

Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray are starring in the canine drama “Bum’s Rush,” with Robert Duvall in talks to come on board.

Rocket Science announced the castings on Tuesday at the virtual Cannes Market. CAA Media Finance represents the domestic rights, with Rocket Science handling international sales.

Aaron Schneider, who directed the upcoming Tom Hanks war drama “Greyhound,” is helming “Bum’s Rush” from C. Gaby Mitchell’s screenplay. The story focuses on the relationship between Hathaway’s custom-boot maker and a stray dog named Bum (to be voiced by Murray). The two find themselves at a serious crossroads that will change both their hearts and minds in ways they can hardly imagine.

Sarah Green, whose credits include “Loving” and “Tree of Life,” will produce with Mitchell. The film will shoot on location in Santa Barbara and New Mexico.

“I am so happy to reunite with my Get Low collaborators Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and C Gaby Mitchell and of course delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green,” Schneider said. “It’s a very special project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives.”

Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360. Murray is repped by David Nochimson. Duvall is repped by UTA. Schneider is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Mitchell is repped by Matthew Saver. Green is repped by Frankfurt Kurnit.

While there is no physical festival this year, the Cannes Market kicked off Monday with two separate virtual events — the Cinando-hosted Marché du Film and the Hollywood agencies’ A Demain Marché.