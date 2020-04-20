Annapurna Pictures Lays Off CFO James Pong, Film and TV Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures has enacted a round of layoffs, reaching as high as chief financial officer James Pong, insiders told Variety.

Four creative executives were eliminated, two from the film division and two from television, as well as two assistants in addition to Pong, according to sources. Those seven employees represent nearly ten percent of the staff, said another insider.

An Annaupurna spokesperson confirmed a “modest number of layoffs due to the current economic climate.” In addition to layoffs, senior leadership will also take pay cuts to help shoulder the financial burden.

The fiscal conservatism comes as a direct marching order from Larry Ellison, Megan’s billionaire father and the founder of Oracle. One person familiar with Annapurna said overhead remains a concern of Paul Marinelli, Larry Ellison’s number two and head of his financial estate Lawrence Investments. A company insider disputed this, saying cuts were made in the name of efficiency.

Annapurna is already a significantly leaner operation today than it was a year ago — having spun out its theatrical distribution arm into the free-standing United Artists Releasing. Last fall, the company broke up its New York office and relegated departments like theater and film to work from home.

Variety reported exclusively last summer that Annapurna, strapped with tens of millions in material losses from Oscar players like “Destroyer” and “Vice,” had resolved more than $200 million in debt from lenders and was forging ahead with financing from Ellison alone.

With no distribution mechanism, Annapurna has stopped acquiring films (not that film festivals are going forward in this intense moment of social distancing) and is focusing on development. The film unit, on which the company built its brand, is dormant. Television is active, with ordered projects like a scripted version of the hot Netflix doc “The Staircase” starring Harrison Ford. Several others are confirmed but not yet announced, source said.

Annapurna joins and rapidly growing list of entertainment labels affected by COVID-19, most recently Blumhouse Productions. Larger shops, like the juggernaut Walt Disney Company, and all of the talent agencies have been crippled in wake of the disease.