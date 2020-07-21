‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Camp Shares Her Coronavirus Symptoms, Urges People to Wear Masks

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp revealed she had coronavirus earlier this year, opened up about her symptoms and urged people to wear face masks.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor opened up about how she contracted the virus after not wearing a mask “one time” as businesses and public places began reopening.

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer,” she wrote. “One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

Camp said that even though people are comparing COVID-19 with the flu, she begged to differ.

“I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that,” she said. “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting.”

Camp further shared that after feeling “extremely sick for over three weeks,” her sense of smell is only back up to 30 percent of what it used to be. Despite testing negative for coronavirus, she still has lingering symptoms such as “dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and fever.”

The actress closed her post by acknowledging that though she had felt safe, everyone must do their part by wearing a mask.

“Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time,” said Camp. “Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.”