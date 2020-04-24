Film News Roundup: Animator Blue Bug Teaming on 15-Movie Slate With American Content

In today’s film news roundup, Blue Bug Entertainment makes a 15-title slate deal, production on “Tom, Dick and Harry: The Christmas Movie” is halted and Women in Media and Impact24 PR are staging a series of behind-the-scenes panels.

SLATE DEAL

Blue Bug Entertainment has partnered with American Content Media for the worldwide distribution of Blue Bug Entertainment’s slate of 15 animated feature films over the upcoming eight years, Variety has learned exclusively.

Three films will be green-lit for production per year, with the first film expected to be released in 2023. Production budgets are expected to average $15 million.

“Coupled with a strong partnership with American Content Media for wide theatrical release in the USA and sales internationally, this is a major breakthrough for animated film production and worldwide distribution for Blue Bug Entertainment and the Quebec Film Industry,” said Jean Aubert, CEO and producer of Blue Bug Entertainment, the Montreal-based animation company.

Aubert, who has more than 30 years experience in CG animation, recently produced “Troll – The Tale of a Tail” and executive produced “Leap!,” which grossed $106 million at the worldwide box office. He was nominated at the 2004 Emmy Awards in the category of news and documentary for Discovery Channel’s “Extreme Engineering.” Domestic theatrical distribution and release for American Content Media will be overseen by Mike Doban.

Chairperson of American Content Media Pranay K. Verma said, “We are delighted to partner with Blue Bug Entertainment and look forward to working with Jean Aubert and Ron Thomson for the worldwide distribution and sales of BBE’s slate of animated feature films.”

PRODUCTION HALT

Instant Entertainment is putting the brakes on the comedy feature “Tom, Dick and Harry: The Christmas Movie” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sharknado” star Tara Reid, Vivica Fox, Jane Asher, Joe Thomas, Sam Gittens and Charlie Wernham are attached to star in the film. The project centers on the triplets Tom, Dick and Harry, being hired at car dealership to wash cars and becoming part of a scam.

Bruce MacDonald (“The Perfect Wave”) is attached as director. The movie had been shooting in London but filming has been halted and it’s unclear when production will resume.

MEDIA PANELS

Women in Media and Impact24 PR are presenting three live digital panels spotlighting women behind-the-scenes of film and television projects.

The first will take place on April 30 with production designer Ina Mayhew (“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Queen Sugar”) and

director Deborah Kampmeier (“Queen Sugar,” “Hounddog”).

The second installment of the series is one May 7 and features actress Tamlyn Tomita of “Star Trek: Picard” and stunt performer Cheryl Lewis (“Captain America: Civil War,” “Gotham”). The May 14 session includes VFX Supervisor Brigitte Bourque of FuseFX (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) and Kathryn Brillhart, VFX Production Manager of Volumetric Capture for Gentle Giant Studios Kathryn Brillhart (“Star Trek: Picard”).

The sessions start at 4 p.m. PDT and include a live Q&A.