VIEW Conference Hosts Animation Directors Jorge Gutierrez and Kris Pearn in a Virtual PreVIEW Conversation

Animation directors Jorge R. Gutierrez (“The Book of Life”) and Kris Pearn (“The Willoughbys”) will discuss their craft in the VIEW Conference’s second free PreVIEW online event Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

Gutierrez, who is currently working on the Netflix animated series “Maya and the Three,” and Pearn, whose hit animated feature “The Willoughbys” premiered on Netflix earlier this year, will talk about the way each of them approaches developing and directing an animated film.

Gutierrez won a character design Annie Award for 2014’s “Book of Life,” which was also nominated for a Golden Globe. He’s won Annie and Emmy awards for the Nickelodeon series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera,” which he created with his wife, Sandra Equihua. In addition to “Maya and the Three,” Gutierrez is developing a number of other projects for Netflix Animation.

In addition to writing and directing “The Willoughbys,” Pearn directed “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” and was a storyboard artist on “Arthur Christmas,” “Open Season,” “Shaun the Sheep Movie,” “Home,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Surf’s Up,” among other films.

Questions for Gutierrez and Pearn can be sent to info@viewconference.it ahead of the online talk. To register for this event, go to http://viewconference.it/pages/jorge-and-kris.

PreVIEW II is organized by VIEW Conference in partnership with Officine Grandi Riparazioni.

VIEW Conference, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The 2020 VIEW Conference is scheduled for Oct. 18-23 in Turin, Italy. Registration for October’s event is now open at viewconference.it/pages/registration.

Speakers lined up already for the conference include Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel, who oversaw all the VFX animation on Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Peter Ramsey, “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin, “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett, and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg. More speakers are expected to be named later.