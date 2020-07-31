Variety Promotes Angelique Jackson to Film & Media Reporter

Variety has promoted Angelique Jackson to film and media reporter. In her new role, Jackson will cover the major Hollywood studios and streaming services, as well as the indie film scene. She will also contribute in-depth interviews and profiles of the industry’s top decision-makers and creative talent for print, online, and video.

Jackson joined the trade publication in 2019 as an events and lifestyle producer. In that capacity, she covered awards shows, premieres, and film festivals. But Jackson’s contributions extended beyond the red carpet. She recently co-wrote a cover story on Black representation in Hollywood with senior TV writer Elaine Low, which examined the entertainment business’s legacy of exclusion in the wake of calls for it to diversify.

“Since my desire to pursue a career in entertainment journalism stemmed from reading Variety magazine at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, it’s a true honor to join this acclaimed film team,” said Jackson. “I look forward to continuing to elevate new voices in the film industry and to bring my unique perspective as a Black woman to our coverage of the movie business.”

Jackson will report directly to Brent Lang, executive editor of film and media.

“I’m thrilled to have Angelique join our team,” said Lang. “She is an ace interviewer with a knack for getting subjects to open up, and a compelling writer with a killer eye for detail. Her recent cover story on representation in Hollywood was a stand-out piece of journalism. I know she’ll be a fantastic addition.”

Prior to joining Variety, Jackson was a reporter and producer for “Entertainment Tonight,” winning three Daytime Emmy Awards for her work. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she discovered her love for journalism and the Bulldogs.

Jackson is a frequent guest on a range of news programs, having appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Access Hollywood” and “Black Hollywood Live,” among other shows.