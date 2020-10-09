Angelina Jolie, Christoph Waltz Circling ‘Every Note Played’ Film Adaptation for STX (EXCLUSIVE)

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in talks to star in “Every Note Played,” an adaptation of Lisa Genova’s contemporary romance novel. STX Films has acquired global rights to the movie.

Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (portrayed by Waltz). He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands. As the disease worsens and Richard can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver.

Michael Sucsy, whose resume includes “13 Reasons Why” and “The Vow” starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, is set to direct. Richard Barton Lewis is producing “Every Note Played,” along with Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Monet Clayton of Southpaw Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson.

Up next for Jolie is “The Eternals,” Marvel’s superhero epic with Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. The comic-book adventure about a super-powered alien race has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Jolie will also appear alongside David Oyelowo in “Come Away,” a fantastical drama based on characters from “Alice in Wonderland” and Peter Pan.”

Waltz, who won Oscars for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained,” is starring next in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and will reprise his role as Blofeld in the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die.”

UTA and ICM represented the financing and arranged the distribution deal. Jolie is represented by WME and Waltz is represented by ICM.