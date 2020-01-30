Andy Garcia’s Political Thriller ‘Redemption Day’ Debuts First Look Photos

Voltage Pictures unveiled the first look at its political-action drama “Redemption Day,” starring Andy Garcia, Gary Dourda and Serinda Swan and set in Morocco.

In the Moroccan-set film, Dourda portrays a US. Marine Captain on a rescue mission to save his wife (Swan) when she is kidnapped by a terrorist group leader (Naceri). Garcia is playing the American Ambassador in Morocco and Better is portraying a Moroccan counter-terrorisim agent. The ambassador will have to go against the maneuvers of his own government and a mysterious powerful man who will undermine his mission.

“Redemption Day” also stars Ernie Hudson, Martin Donovan, Samy Naceri and Brice Bexter. It marks the feature film and directorial debut for Hicham Hajji, the first-ever Moroccan/Arab to write, produce and direct a major Hollywood feature film.

The film is heading for the Berlin Film Market, where Voltage Pictures will handle worldwide sales. Hajji is producing through his H Films. Executive producers are Jonathan Deckter, Babacar Diene, Steven Adams, Matthew Helderman and Jonathan Sheldon.

H Films was created in 2008 to bridge the gap between Hollywood and Morocco, and help develop major productions in the region along with the company’s own slate of high profile projects. The company has offices in Los Angeles and Morocco and oversees a multimillion dollar film fund and credit facility for films and television series.