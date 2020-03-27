×

Andrea Riseborough’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Possessor’ Nabbed by Neon

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Neon has acquired U.S. rights to Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor,” a science-fiction thriller starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In the film, Riseborough portrays a corporate agent who works for a secretive organization using brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies and commit assassinations for high-paying clients. “Possessor” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

Neon is a hugely exciting distributor, and I’ve been eager to work with them for a while now. I’m thrilled they are taking on ‘Possessor’ in collaboration with Well Go USA, who made production of the film possible,” Cronenberg said in a statement.

“Possessor” is the second feature film from Cronenberg, who is the son of director David Cronenberg. Brandon Cronenberg’s debut feature “Antiviral” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was awarded best Canadian first feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as best new director at the Sitges Film Festival.

“Possessor” was produced by Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, and Fraser Ash for Rhombus Media and Andy Starke for Rook Films. Elevation Pictures will release the film in Canada. Arclight Films is handling the worldwide rights and co-repped U.S. rights. Well Go USA will distribute the film on home entertainment.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with Doris Pfardrescher at Well Go USA, and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

