Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman to Be Honored at Sun Valley Film Festival

Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman are among some of the honorees at the upcoming Sun Valley Film Festival.

Parks and Recreation” star and Golden Globe winner Poehler will receive the Vision Award, which is presented to an industry icon whose contributions to the entertainment field have changed the industry for the better. The award will be presented at the patron’s vision dinner at the Roundhouse Lodge on March 21.

Duke, who had breakout roles in “Black Panther” and “Us,” will be honored with the Rising Star Award. His latest film, “Nine Days,” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will screen at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” director Hittman will receive Variety’s Pioneer Award in recognition of her work as an industry innovator that embodies the trailblazing spirit. Her film about a teen’s unplanned pregnancy premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, winning a special jury prize, and earned the Silver Bear grand jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Ann Druyan, creator of PBS’ “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” will be given the National Graphic Further Award, which recognizes a boundary-pushing leader whose work is uniquely innovative, timely and impactful

“Ruth – Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words” and “The Last Shift” will bookend the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Additional films screening include “Military Wives,” “Nine Days,” “Dinner in America” and “Boys State.”

The festival will be held March 18-22.